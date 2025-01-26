Mets owner drops Pete Alonso truth bomb

Pete Alonso gave the New York Mets six incredibly productive seasons in which he hit 226 home runs and posted a 131 wRC+. He is currently a free agent, though, and his agent, Scott Boras, just can’t seem to agree on a deal with the team.

In fact, Alonso is in real danger of donning another uniform, as the Mets are trying to stand their ground in negotiations. He is closer to leaving the Mets than he is to re-signing, and fans are heartbroken.

On Saturday, during Amazin’ Day, Mets owner Steven Cohen, who was crucial in the negotiations for superstar outfielder Juan Soto, spoke about Alonso and his future.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

He was very clear with the player’s camp: lower your expectations or sign elsewhere.

“Steve Cohen re: the Alonso negotiations. “I don’t like the negotiations. I don’t like [the structure of the offer that’s] been presented to us. Maybe that changes…If it stays this way, I think we have to get used to the fact that we may have to go forward with existing players,” reporter Laura Albanese wrote on X.

The Mets are getting tired of the exhausting negotiations

It’s hard to find an owner in MLB willing to speak so candidly about an ongoing negotiation, but Cohen needed to send that message to Mets fans asking for Alonso and his potential return.

“We made a significant offer to Pete,” Cohen told fans and media, including The Athletic’s Will Sammon. However, the owner doesn’t “like the structures that are being presented back to us. I think it’s highly asymmetric against us, and I feel strongly about it. I will never say no, you know, there’s always the possibility [of an agreement]. But the reality is we’re moving forward, and as we continue to bring in players, the reality is it becomes harder to fit Pete into what is a very expensive group of players that we already have,” MLB Trade Rumors wrote.

The slugger, who has accumulated plenty of signature postseason moments, reportedly wants a deal with multiple opt-outs, and Cohen and president of baseball operations David Stearns won’t budge.

With the Los Angeles Angels and the Toronto Blue Jays lurking, it really does seem like Alonso will be playing somewhere else from 2025 and beyond. Unless, of course, one of the parties changes its approach.