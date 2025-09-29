Mets owner addresses fans with heartfelt message after elimination

The New York Mets were supposed to compete for the World Series in 2025. With baseball’s highest payroll, a year removed from reaching the National League Championship Series, and an ownership group willing to spend whatever it took to win, the expectations weren’t just high—they were sky-high. Instead, Sunday’s elimination from postseason contention left Mets fans with the hollow sting of what could have been.

What makes this collapse cut even deeper is how promising it once looked. As late as June 12, the Mets held the best record in the National League at 45–24. They were rolling, a team that appeared ready to chase down the ghosts of October failures past. But like a racecar running out of fuel just before the checkered flag, the Mets sputtered badly, finishing 38–55 over the final three and a half months. That nosedive ended in an 83–79 tie with the Cincinnati Reds, with the Reds owning the playoff tiebreaker. For a fan base that endured an offseason of hype and investment, the result feels like betrayal.

Cohen addresses fans after collapse

Mets owner Steven Cohen, never shy about interacting with supporters, chose not to hide from the disappointment. Instead, he sent out a message directly to fans on X, one that read more like a confession than a press release.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

“Mets fans everywhere. I owe you an apology. You did your part by showing up and supporting the team. We didn’t do our part,” Cohen wrote. He went on to promise a full review of what went wrong, acknowledging both the obvious failures and the subtler issues that undermined the season.

Cohen’s words were heartfelt, even raw, as he admitted the outcome was “unacceptable” and praised the passion of fans who continue to pour their energy into the team. It wasn’t just a billionaire owner talking from a distance; it was a man who had placed his reputation on building a winner, only to see it unravel before his eyes.

Injuries, rotation depth, and the unraveling

For all the money poured into this roster, the Mets’ downfall wasn’t a single catastrophe—it was death by a thousand cuts. Rotation depth disappeared as injuries piled up. The bullpen was overworked and underperforming. Key bats went cold in pivotal stretches.

The collapse was especially striking because of the contrast. This wasn’t a mediocre team that never got off the ground—it was a juggernaut in the first half that crumbled under pressure in the second. Like a skyscraper with a cracked foundation, the flaws were there all along; they just took time to show.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

A season of wasted opportunity

President of baseball operations David Stearns and Cohen spared no expense this past winter, determined to capitalize on the momentum of 2024’s playoff run. That team, which pushed all the way to the NLCS before bowing out to the Dodgers, seemed like a springboard. Instead, the follow-up felt more like a trapdoor.

The frustration isn’t just about missing the postseason—it’s about what was lost. A strong first half proved this roster was talented enough to compete with anyone. But talent without durability and consistency is just potential. And potential, as Mets fans know all too well, doesn’t hang banners.

Cohen’s standards and what comes next

Steven Cohen has made it clear he expects championships, not mediocrity. He doesn’t spend billions to flirt with contention. And his apology, while genuine, was also a reminder: he knows the Mets didn’t live up to their own standards.

For fans, there’s some solace in knowing the owner feels their pain and is willing to be held accountable. But at the end of the day, words don’t erase an 83–79 record or a wasted summer. The Mets promised a contender and delivered a collapse.

And in Queens, collapses aren’t just measured in standings—they’re measured in trust.