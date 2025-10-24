Mets’ overlooked young arm hopes to have a normal spring after 2024 elbow surgery

The New York Mets didn’t get to see much of Christian Scott in 2025, but the glimpses he provided the year before were enough to spark real excitement. His 2024 debut wasn’t just encouraging—it hinted at a pitcher who could grow into a fixture in the Mets’ rotation. Then came Tommy John surgery that September, and everything hit pause.

For a team constantly searching for reliable arms, Scott’s absence was felt deeply this year. The Mets’ rotation never quite stabilized this past season, and it was hard not to wonder how much smoother things could have gone with Scott’s electric stuff in the mix.

Progress After a Year Lost

Now, more than a year removed from surgery, the 26-year-old right-hander is finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. His recovery has gone about as well as the Mets could hope for, and his confidence has followed suit.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

According to Mets Batflip, citing insider Will Sammon, “Christian Scott is scheduled to throw his final live bullpen session on Oct. 28. It would be his fourth time facing batters and his second go-around on a five-day schedule. Typically, pitchers advance to a rehab assignment with a minor-league affiliate at this point in their recovery from elbow surgery. With the season over, however, Scott said the plan is to move on to a ‘deload’ period before ramping things back up in January. He hopes to be a full participant in spring training.”

For the Mets, that’s exactly what they want to hear—steady progress and a pitcher eager to compete again.

What Scott Showed Before the Setback

Before the injury, Scott pitched 47.1 innings in 2024 and posted a 4.56 ERA with 39 strikeouts. The numbers only tell part of the story. His poise on the mound and feel for sequencing stood out for a rookie still getting his bearings. Scouts loved his command and stuff.

He wasn’t perfect, but he didn’t have to be. The Mets just needed to see flashes of someone who could handle the big stage, and Scott delivered that. In a sense, 2024 served as his “proof of concept”—a reminder that this was a young pitcher worth betting on.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Flying Under the Radar

Because of the injury, Scott’s name tends to get lost in the shuffle when talking about the Mets’ young core. Fans and analysts love to discuss Nolan McLean, Brandon Sproat, and Jonah Tong, yet Scott’s upside remains just as intriguing. When healthy, he has the tools to be more than just another name on the depth chart.

Pitchers recovering from Tommy John surgery often come back sharper and stronger, like an artist refining his craft after a long silence. If Scott can find that rhythm again, the Mets’ rotation picture could get an overlooked option in 2026.

What Comes Next

All signs point to Christian Scott being a full-go by spring training. If he’s back to form, the Mets could have one of their most interesting internal storylines of the year—a homegrown pitcher returning from adversity with something to prove.

And for a team still searching for stability on the mound, that’s the kind of story they desperately need.