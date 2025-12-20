The transaction barely nudged the news cycle, but it said plenty about how the New York Mets see their pitching depth right now.

Claiming catcher Drew Romo off waivers earlier this week required a 40-man shuffle, and Brandon Waddell became the odd man out. The left-hander was designated for assignment, cleared waivers, and stayed put after being outrighted to Triple-A Syracuse. No drama. No headlines. Just another quiet reminder that roster management is rarely sentimental.

A Roster Move With Layers

On the surface, the move was procedural. The Mets needed space, Romo fit a short-term organizational need, and Waddell was the most flexible piece to remove without risking much. That calculus matters in December and January, when teams are stockpiling depth rather than locking in final roles.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

What made the situation interesting was what didn’t happen. Another club could have claimed Waddell and added him to its 40-man roster. No one did. That tells you how the league views him, but it also explains why the Mets were comfortable taking the risk.

Why the Mets Wanted to Keep Him Anyway

Waddell chose stability over free agency, and that decision makes sense. The Mets have shown a consistent willingness to cycle arms between Syracuse and Queens when injuries or workload issues arise. For pitchers on the margins, opportunity often matters more than pedigree.

Waddell fits that mold cleanly. He is not overpowering, and he doesn’t light up a radar gun. What he does offer is functional innings, flexibility, and a track record of surviving big league appearances without things spiraling.

That has value over a six-month grind.

A Useful 2025 Cameo

During the 2025 season, Waddell quietly did what was asked of him. In 31.1 innings with the Mets, he posted a 3.45 ERA while bouncing between roles. Spot starts. Long relief. Short stints when the bullpen needed a left-handed look.

That kind of usage rarely earns praise, but it often earns trust inside a clubhouse. Managers remember which arms can warm up without complaint and keep games close when plans fall apart.

In the upper minors, the results were less clean. Across 78 innings between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse, Waddell logged a 4.85 ERA with 69 strikeouts. Those numbers won’t excite anyone, but context matters. He was used as a swingman there as well, rarely settling into a routine that maximized results.

Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Depth Is the Point

This is where the Mets’ decision makes sense. Waddell is not being held as a breakout candidate. He is being held as insurance.

Every organization needs pitchers who can absorb innings without damaging development timelines or forcing desperate trades. The Mets know how fast a season can chew through arms, especially when starters miss time and bullpens stretch thin by July.

Waddell’s profile fits that reality. He throws strikes. He keeps the ball in the park enough. He doesn’t flinch when the phone rings unexpectedly.

The Likely Path Forward

The most probable outcome is simple. Waddell opens the season in Syracuse, builds innings, and waits. If injuries pile up, he gets a call. If not, he helps stabilize a Triple-A staff and stays ready.

That is not glamorous, but it is essential.

For the New York Mets, this move was less about what they lost and more about what they quietly retained. Over the course of a long season, that kind of unassuming depth often matters more than anyone expects.