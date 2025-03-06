Mets outfielder offers key details of his injury recovery

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Spring training is a time for players to shake off the rust and get back into the rhythm of a long season. For New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo, however, the start has been more of a careful wade into the waters rather than a dive.

The dynamic power-speed threat has been dealing with a nagging case of plantar fasciitis since last postseason, and while he briefly saw action in a Grapefruit League game on February 28, he hasn’t returned to the field since.

As it turns out, it’s not just the lingering foot issue keeping him sidelined—it’s his right knee. Rather than pushing through discomfort and risking something more serious, both Nimmo and the Mets have decided to take a measured approach.

Encouraging News from Nimmo’s MRI

In baseball, knees are like the suspension system on a car—when they start acting up, every movement becomes a little more precarious. That’s why Nimmo’s recent MRI results were a sigh of relief.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The scan showed only inflammation with no structural damage, meaning there’s no major red flag, just a waiting game for the last bit of soreness to subside.

“Brandon Nimmo said he got an MRI on his sore right knee Tuesday and it showed just inflammation, no structural damage. He is waiting for ‘the last 10%’ of the soreness to go away before getting back into the lineup in the coming days,” Mets reporter Tim Healey shared on X.

Brandon Nimmo said he got an MRI on his sore right knee Tuesday and it showed just inflammation, no structural damage. He is waiting for “the last 10%” of the soreness to go away before getting back into the lineup in the coming days. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) March 6, 2025

For now, it’s about patience. Nimmo wants to be back at full speed, not just serviceable, before returning to the lineup.

A Key Piece in the Mets’ Offense

Despite playing through pain last season, Nimmo remained a force in the Mets’ lineup. His 23 home runs, 90 RBIs, and 2.7 fWAR show just how valuable he was, even when less than 100%. He even chipped in 15 stolen bases.

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

With a revamped batting order featuring Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, Pete Alonso, and Mark Vientos, Nimmo is poised for another big year—if his body cooperates.

If all goes according to plan, he’ll be back in the mix soon, ready to contribute to a Mets squad with high expectations. Until then, he’s doing what smart players do: letting his body dictate the timeline, not the other way around.