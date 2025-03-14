Mets outfielder isn’t completely over nagging knee injury

New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo finally returned to the field on Thursday after weeks of battling right knee soreness, an injury that has stubbornly refused to fade. The initial MRI offered some relief, revealing only inflammation, but that hasn’t translated to a smooth recovery.

Despite rest, treatment, and even a gel injection, the discomfort persists.

He managed to play a quiet game, even notching a hit in three at-bats, yet the underlying issue remains a concern. For an athlete who thrives on his legs—both in the outfield and on the basepaths—any lingering pain is like trying to run with an invisible weight strapped to his knee.

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Opening Day Plan—With an Asterisk

Mets insider Anthony DiComo shared Nimmo’s latest status update, and while there’s optimism, there’s also hesitation. Nimmo himself admitted he’s not quite where he wants to be, estimating he’s about 80% healthy.

Brandon Nimmo (right knee soreness) says he should be ready — at the least — to DH on Opening Day, but he's not sure if he'll be prepared to play the outfield. He's working toward that goal but still feels soreness and pain in his knee. He estimates he's at about 80 percent. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) March 14, 2025

That’s enough to potentially be in the Opening Day lineup, but not enough to roam the outfield just yet. Instead, he’s likely to start as the designated hitter.

The problem? Just a few days ago, he spoke about waiting for the “last ten percent” of soreness to disappear. Now, he says he’s at 80 percent—an unwelcome step backward, or at least a sign that progress is slower than hoped.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

A Lingering Concern

Nimmo’s health looms as a critical storyline for the Mets. He was banged up for much of 2024, yet still managed to launch 23 home runs and post a respectable 109 wRC+. But if his knee continues to bother him, it’s not just his fielding that’s in jeopardy—it could sap his power, limit his speed, and ultimately diminish his impact at the plate.

For now, the Mets are left hoping that time, treatment, and a careful workload will allow him to heal. But with the season fast approaching, the uncertainty around Nimmo’s knee remains a shadow that just won’t go away.