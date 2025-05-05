Mets outfielder is likely going to the injured list with oblique issue

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets are riding a seesaw of a season, and right now, the seat is tipping the wrong way. Losers of four out of their last five games, they’re wading into what feels like their first real challenge of the 2025 campaign—not a collapse, but certainly a wobble. Still, if you glance at the standings and see the Mets perched in first place, it’s clear the sky isn’t falling just yet. It’s more like some low-hanging storm clouds: annoying, but manageable—for now.

Winker’s Injury Throws a Wrench into the Gears

Sunday’s doubleheader against the Cardinals brought more than a disappointing 6-5 loss. In the third inning of that game, Jesse Winker made a routine throw from left field and immediately felt something off—a twinge in his right side that didn’t go away. As he put it to MLB.com (per MLB Trade Rumors), “I felt it pretty much right when I threw the ball.” Winker gutted out the rest of the inning, but was pulled shortly after, leaving Mets fans and coaches alike with a sinking feeling.

If the season is a marathon, then moments like this are those painful cramps that come out of nowhere and force a runner to slow down, whether they like it or not.

Injury Outlook and Roster Ramifications

Winker has already undergone an MRI, which confirmed there’s damage in the area. More imaging is scheduled for Monday to nail down the specifics, but the writing’s on the wall: he’s almost certainly headed to the injured list. That move could come as soon as before the Mets face the Diamondbacks in Phoenix.

This isn’t just a blip—it’s another body down in what’s becoming a bit of a war of attrition. With Winker out, the Mets are once again left patching holes on the fly.

Marte Time and Market Moves

Next man up? That’ll be Starling Marte, who’s set to take on more playing time as the team reshuffles its lineup. But Marte alone can’t plug every gap, especially with Winker’s offensive production (he was pitching in a solid, if unspectacular 104 wRC+) now missing. That’s why the Mets may have to dip into the free agent pool in search of a bat-first player who can hold his own in the outfield if needed—think of it as grabbing duct tape when your bumper starts to come loose mid-drive.

The Mets are managing, but the margin for error is shrinking.