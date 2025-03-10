Mets outfielder and trade candidate to make spring debut on Monday

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets rolled out their lineup for Monday evening’s Grapefruit League matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals, and for the most part, it looks like a dress rehearsal for Opening Day.

Familiar names like Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, Pete Alonso, Mark Vientos, Jeff McNeil, Luis Torrens, and Jose Siri are all in the mix, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect when the games start to count. But one name in the lineup stands out: Starling Marte.

Marte Makes His Grapefruit League Debut

After dealing with a right knee bone bruise, Marte is finally making his spring debut, slotted as the designated hitter and batting sixth.

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Newsday’s Tim Healey was quick to report the news, noting that this will be the first real test of Marte’s readiness after weeks of uncertainty. Knee injuries are tricky, especially for a player like Marte, whose game has long been built on speed and agility.

The Mets will be watching closely, not just to see if he can contribute, but to gauge whether he can hold up physically over the long haul.

Trade Rumors Swirl Around Marte

As if working back from injury wasn’t enough, Marte has also been at the center of trade speculation. While nothing concrete has materialized, his name continues to float around in discussions—an indication that the Mets could be willing to move on if the right deal comes along.

With the team already facing a rash of injuries, particularly on the pitching side, their outfield has remained mostly intact. Soto, Jesse Winker, Siri, and Tyrone Taylor are all healthy and ready to roll, leaving Marte and Brandon Nimmo as the only two dealing with lingering knee issues.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

A Pivotal Year for Marte

Marte is expected to operate in a platoon role at DH, primarily facing left-handed pitching while also providing occasional depth in the corner outfield spots.

But make no mistake—his roster spot isn’t set in stone. At 36 years old and in the final year of his contract, he’ll need to prove he still belongs. Last season, he posted a respectable .269/.327/.388 slash line with a 104 wRC+, seven home runs, and 16 stolen bases across 94 games.

While those numbers aren’t eye-popping, they’re solid enough to justify a role—if he can stay healthy and productive. The Mets are giving Marte a shot, but whether he sticks around or finds himself in a different uniform depends on what happens next.