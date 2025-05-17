Mets option struggling reliever to make room for new addition

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

There’s a unique kind of heartbreak in watching a rising star stumble—not because they lacked talent, but because their body betrayed them.

For the New York Mets, Dedniel Núñez had become a name fans began to trust. He wasn’t flashy, but he was effective—coldly precise when it mattered most.

His 2.31 ERA across 35 innings in 2024, backed by 48 strikeouts, told a story of dominance, grit, and steady nerves in high-leverage moments.

Then the elbow flared up.

The flexor tendon issues that crept in late last season didn’t just threaten Núñez’s health—they altered the very rhythm of his career.

A platelet-rich plasma injection in September gave hope, but the road to recovery extended through winter and bled into spring training. He missed Opening Day. And for pitchers, timing is everything.

Setbacks that don’t show on a stat sheet

Flexor tendon problems are tricky. They don’t always zap a pitcher’s velocity, but they wreak havoc on the finer details—feel, control, release point.

Like trying to write with your non-dominant hand, something’s just…off. That’s the analogy that fits here: Núñez may have the same tools, but the muscle memory isn’t firing cleanly.

When he finally returned to the majors, Mets fans hoped for the same electric presence they saw in 2024. What they got instead was a shadow—an inconsistent arm struggling to command the zone.

In just 3.2 innings this year, Núñez has walked six batters and struck out only three. His ERA ballooned to 7.36. He isn’t missing bats the way he used to, and the walks are stacking up like red flags.

Jose Castillo’s arrival forces a tough decision

As the Mets dealt with injuries to key left-handers A.J. Minter and Danny Young, they turned to Jose Castillo—a powerful southpaw with a high ceiling and plenty of experience.

But Castillo needed a spot on the 26-man roster. That meant someone had to go.

Núñez, with his recent struggles and minor league options remaining, was the obvious choice.

The Mets have optioned Dedniel Nunez to make rook for new lefty Jose Castillo, league sources say. Nunez has struggled with command. — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) May 17, 2025

It’s a tough blow, but not necessarily a final one. The move back to Triple-A is meant to help him recalibrate in a lower-stakes environment.

The Mets still believe in his potential; they’re just prioritizing stability at the major league level right now.

Finding the old Núñez again will take more than rest

Pitchers returning from elbow issues often say the same thing: it’s not the pain, it’s the uncertainty. One inning you’re locked in; the next, the ball slips just a little early.

A fastball meant to hit the outer edge veers two feet high. That kind of inconsistency rattles confidence—something no stat can quantify.

The Mets are hoping it’s purely mechanical. That with more reps, more quiet innings in Triple-A, Núñez can refine his delivery and rediscover the groove that made him so lethal in 2024.

Because if he does, there’s no doubt he’ll be back.

This chapter may sting, but it’s not the end

Every player faces setbacks. The great ones learn from them.

Dedniel Núñez has already shown he can compete at the highest level. He’s endured elbow troubles, rehab, and the mental grind of uncertainty.

Now, in the calm of Triple-A, he gets the chance to rebuild—not just his command, but his confidence.

And maybe, just maybe, that familiar fire returns with him the next time he steps on a big-league mound.

