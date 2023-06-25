Mets option starting pitcher to Triple-A for ‘not helping the team’

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets 2023 has been nothing short of a disappointment, and as the blue and orange continue to try and find some answers, they have sent down the pitcher that has started the most games for them this season.

Tylor Megill has been optioned to Triple-A.

This comes following Wednesday’s start against the Houston Astros that saw the 27-year-old go just two and a third innings while allowing five runs and eight men to reach base.

Megill said after the game he was “pissed off” after his start, which resulted in another Mets loss. “I’m not helping the team out because I’m not doing my job.”

The California native was not initially slated to start the season in the rotation, but injuries to Justin Verlander and Jose Quintana led to an open spot that Megill snatched. Megill has pitched 71.1 innings across 15 starts to a 5.17 ERA and a 1.66 WHIP.

What’s gone wrong with Megill?

Megill’s issues this season comes down to struggling with a pitcher’s most fundamental purpose: throwing strikes. In his 15 starts this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.9 percent walk rate, the highest in his career and 2.4 percent more than last season.

The California native had a solid start to 2023, posting a 3.88 ERA through his first nine starts while walking, with a 4.3 percent walk rate. If you dive into his FIP, however, through those nine starts, it sits at 5.13.

The following six starts is when the numbers course corrected as Megill’s ERA ballooned to 5.17, which is much closer to his season FIP number at 5.10. In those six starts, Megill had a walk rate of 5.8 percent.

Following the game, pitching coach Jeremy Hefner said he thought Megill was “focusing too much on his mechanics. He just needs to get back to who he was, just throwing the baseball.” Hopefully, in his return to Syracuse, Megill can get back on track and become the pitcher the Mets know he can be.

Who replaces Megill in the rotation?

The long-term replacement for Megill will be Quintana, but since he is still not ready to return from his bone graft surgery, that removed a benign lesion on his rib.

In the short term, the Mets have two prime options. Joey Luchessi, who was optioned back in May, has pitched well in his last two starts in Syracuse, allowing only two runs in his last 13 and two third innings.

The other is David Peterson, who has performed poorly in Triple-A, pitching to a 4.86 ERA across 37 innings.

The Mets will have a couple of days to decide as Megill’s turn in the rotation next comes up on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers.