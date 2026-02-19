The New York Mets have built an absolutely stacked roster for the 2026 season. This lineup is completely loaded with talent from top to bottom. So here is my Opening Day lineup prediction, analyzing the 1-9 batting order. It is going to be incredibly fun to watch how all these big names fit together on the field. I want to look at exactly how we should set up these bats to score runs early and keep the pressure on opposing pitchers.

Top of the Order

1. Francisco Lindor, Shortstop

Francisco Lindor is the obvious choice to lead off for the New York Mets this season. He is the engine that makes this entire offense go. Last year he played 160 games and was remarkably consistent. He hit 31 home runs, stole 31 bases, and scored 117 runs. That ability to score is exactly what you need from the guy hitting at the very top of the order. He gets on base and lets the guys behind him do damage.

Looking at his Baseball Savant page, he is simply great at just about everything. His overall batting run value was in the 83rd percentile in 2025. He also protects the plate incredibly well. His strikeout rate sits in the 70th percentile, and his whiff rate is in the 73rd percentile. This means he puts the bat on the ball constantly instead of swinging and missing. His expected weighted on-base average, or xwOBA, was a very solid .345 last season.

But here is the real reason he is the perfect leadoff hitter. His baserunning run value was in the 88th percentile. Once he gets on base, he is a major problem for opposing pitchers. FanGraphs shows he finished 2025 with a 129 wRC+, which is fantastic. The projections for 2026, like ATC and ZiPS, expect him to keep hitting well above league average. He gets on base, he hits for power from both sides of the plate, and he runs well. He sets the perfect tone for the rest of the lineup.

2. Juan Soto, Left Field

Putting Juan Soto in the two-hole for the New York Mets is going to be a nightmare for opposing pitchers. He had a massive 2025 season with 43 home runs, 105 runs batted in, and 120 runs scored. He fits perfectly right behind Lindor in this lineup. When you have guys who get on base this often hitting back-to-back, you are going to score a ton of runs in the first inning.

When you pull up his Baseball Savant numbers, they are almost unbelievable. His expected weighted on-base average was a .429 last year, which puts him right at the top of the league in the 100th percentile. He also sits in the 100th percentile for walk rate and chase rate. He simply refuses to swing at bad pitches. When he does swing, he makes sure he hits it hard. His average exit velocity of 93.8 mph is in the 98th percentile, and his barrel rate is in the 97th percentile.

And that is why he is so valuable to this offense. His FanGraphs numbers show he finished 2025 with a 156 wRC+, making him one of the best hitters on the planet. The 2026 projections think he will be even better, with systems like Steamer projecting a crazy 165 wRC+. He even added 38 stolen bases last year, giving him a baserunning run value in the 90th percentile. His fielding run value is poor and sits in the 1st percentile, but here is the thing. You do not bring him in for his glove. You put him in the outfield and let his elite bat win you baseball games.

3. Bo Bichette, Third Base

Bo Bichette is hitting third for the New York Mets, and he brings a truly incredible bat to the hot corner. He had a fantastic season in 2025. He hit .311 with 18 home runs and 94 runs batted in. He also racked up 181 hits in 139 games. Putting a guy who hits for average like that right behind Lindor and Soto is almost unfair. He will have runners on base constantly, and his job is just to put the ball in play and drive them home.

The analytical numbers show exactly what he does best at the plate. He had expected batting average was a .295 last year, which is way up in the 98th percentile. He just knows how to get hits. His overall batting run value sits in the 86th percentile. He does chase pitches outside the zone a lot, ranking in the 12th percentile for chase rate. But he makes up for it by making tons of contact. His strikeout rate is in the 86th percentile, and his whiff rate is in the 83rd percentile. He puts the bat on the ball, and he hits it hard with a hard-hit percentage in the 83rd percentile.

His FanGraphs page tells a similar story. He finished 2025 with a 134 wRC+, making him well above average at the plate. The projections for 2026 expect him to stay highly productive, with Steamer giving him a 122 wRC+. You will notice his fielding run value and range on Baseball Savant are very poor, sitting down in the 4th and 1st percentiles. That is exactly why moving him to third base makes sense. We need his bat in the lineup every day, and third base hides some of those defensive limits.

Middle of the Order

4. Jorge Polanco, First Base

Jorge Polanco is my pick to hit cleanup for the New York Mets and handle things over at first base. He brings a really solid switch-hitting bat to the middle of this order. Last season he played 138 games and put up some great numbers. He hit 26 home runs, drove in 78 runs, and finished with a .265 batting average. Having him hit right behind Lindor, Soto, and Bichette gives the team a very deep and dangerous top four.

Here is what I found on his Baseball Savant page. He is really good at making clean contact. His squared-up percentage sits way up in the 89th percentile. He also does a great job of avoiding strikeouts. His strikeout rate was just 15.6 percent last year, which puts him in the 83rd percentile. His expected weighted on-base average was a strong .343, and his overall batting run value was in the 83rd percentile. He just consistently takes good at-bats and puts the ball in play.

His FanGraphs numbers show he is a well above-average hitter. He finished 2025 with a 132 wRC+. That is exactly the kind of production you want from your cleanup spot. You will notice his defense at second base has definitely slipped over the years. His range sits in the 17th percentile, and his arm strength is in the 20th percentile. And that is exactly why playing him at first base makes so much sense. It keeps his valuable bat in the lineup every single day without hurting the middle infield defense.

5. Brett Baty, Designated Hitter

Brett Baty is my choice to hit fifth as the designated hitter for the New York Mets. He provides a strong left-handed bat right in the middle of this deep order. He played 130 games last year and finished with a .254 batting average and 18 home runs. Putting him here breaks up the righties and gives the lineup great balance.

Looking at the numbers under the hood shows his true talent, as his raw power is obvious. His bat speed sits up in the 86th percentile, and his barrel rate is in the 80th percentile. When he makes contact, he hits the ball hard. His hard-hit percentage ranks in the 72nd percentile, and his expected weighted on-base average was a solid .334 last season. But here is the problem. He swings and misses a bit too much. His strikeout rate is down in the 26th percentile, and his whiff rate sits in the 30th percentile. He needs to cut down on the strikeouts, but the power potential is very real.

His overall production was a clear plus for the team last year. FanGraphs shows he finished 2025 with a 111 wRC+, making him an above-average hitter. But things could easily change as the season goes on. I would not be surprised at all if the DH role ends up being a platoon. The team has a lot of options, and rotating Mark Vientos, Brett Baty, and Jorge Polanco through that spot makes a lot of sense. It keeps everyone fresh and lets the team play the matchups against different pitchers.

6. Francisco Alvarez, Catcher

Francisco Alvarez is taking the sixth spot for the New York Mets, and he brings serious power from the catcher position. He played 76 games in 2025 and finished with a .256 batting average. He added 11 home runs and 32 runs batted in across just 277 plate appearances. Having a catcher who can produce like this in the middle of the order is a massive advantage.

Checking his Baseball Savant profile gives us a much clearer picture. When he makes contact, he crushes the baseball. His average exit velocity was 93.1 mph last season. He also posted a 12.1 percent barrel rate and a 54.3 percent hard-hit rate. His bat speed is great, sitting at 74.0 mph. But here is the problem. He swings and misses frequently. His strikeout rate was 26.4 percent, and his whiff rate was 34.6 percent.

Even with the strikeouts, his FanGraphs numbers show he is a great overall hitter. He finished 2025 with a 124 wRC+, making him well above league average. Looking at his defense, things are a bit mixed. He controls the running game nicely, with a pop time in the 68th percentile and his caught stealing above average ranking in the 60th percentile. But he struggles in other areas. His framing is down in the 16th percentile, and his blocking sits in the 11th percentile. Still, you just cannot ignore a bat like his in this lineup.

Bottom of the Order

7. Marcus Semien, Second Base

Marcus Semien is my pick to hit seventh and play second base for the New York Mets this season. He had a bit of a tough year at the plate in 2025 with Texas. He played 127 games and hit .230 with 15 home runs. His overall offensive production dipped, finishing with an 89 wRC+. But having a veteran hitter like him batting all the way down in the seven hole really shows how deep this team is right now.

His Statcast data really backs up his spot in the lineup, while his bat speed has definitely dropped, sitting down in the 8th percentile at 68.4 mph. His hard-hit percentage is also low, ranking in the 17th percentile. But here is the good news. He still has great discipline at the plate. He rarely chases bad pitches, ranking in the 80th percentile for chase rate. He also avoids strikeouts, with his strikeout rate sitting nicely in the 74th percentile. He consistently puts the ball in play and makes opposing pitchers work.

And that brings us to his defense and baserunning, which are still elite. His fielding run value is fantastic and sits up in the 82nd percentile. His range at second base is incredible, ranking in the 92nd percentile. When he does get on base, he causes problems. His sprint speed is in the 81st percentile, giving him a great baserunning run value in the 86th percentile. FanGraphs projections expect his bat to bounce back closer to league average too, with systems like Steamer projecting a 103 wRC+ for 2026. He brings excellent defense and smart at-bats to the bottom third of the order.

8. Luis Robert Jr., Center Field

Luis Robert Jr. is taking over center field and hitting eighth for the New York Mets this season. He had a bit of a down year at the plate in 2025. He played in 110 games, finishing with a .223 batting average and 14 home runs. But he brings an incredible combination of speed and defense to the bottom of the lineup. He stole 33 bases last year. Putting that kind of speed in the eight spot is going to create absolute chaos for the opposing team.

When we look at his Baseball Savant, it is easy to see why. The raw physical tools are definitely still there. His bat speed sits way up in the 92nd percentile at 75.6 mph. But here is the problem. He struggles a lot with plate discipline. He chases pitches way too often, sitting down in the 20th percentile for chase rate. His whiff rate is even worse, ranking in the 9th percentile, and his strikeout rate is in the 19th percentile. He simply swings and misses too much. His overall batting run value reflected these struggles and sat in the 33rd percentile last season.

Even with the strikeout issues, his FanGraphs numbers show he can easily bounce back. He finished 2025 with an 84 wRC+, but systems like Steamer project him to improve to a 95 wRC+ for 2026. And that is why he is in the everyday lineup. His defense in center field is absolutely elite.

His range sits up in the 93rd percentile, and his overall fielding run value is in the 87th percentile. Plus, his sprint speed is in the 90th percentile, giving him a great baserunning run value in the 76th percentile. He tracks down everything in the outfield and runs the bases incredibly well. He is a premier athlete, and having him bat near the bottom of the order just proves how much talent this roster has.

9. Tyrone Taylor, Right Field

Tyrone Taylor rounds out my lineup hitting ninth and playing right field for the New York Mets. He brings a lot of speed and excellent defense to the bottom of the order. Last year was definitely a struggle for him at the plate. He played 113 games and hit just .223 with two home runs. His offensive production was well below average, finishing with a 70 wRC+ in 2025. But here is the thing. You do not need him to be a star hitter when he is batting ninth behind this massive group of sluggers.

A quick look at his Baseball Savant page shows exactly why he fits here. His bat simply does not hit the ball very hard. His average exit velocity is down in the 8th percentile at 86.5 mph, and his hard-hit rate sits in the 18th percentile. His overall batting run value is incredibly low, sitting in the 5th percentile. He also rarely walks, with a walk rate in the 7th percentile. But he does have one bright spot at the plate. He finds the launch angle sweet spot often, ranking in the 95th percentile.

What really keeps him in the lineup is his incredible glove and legs. His fielding run value is elite and sits in the 89th percentile. He tracks balls down easily with an outs above average range in the 84th percentile, and he has an absolute cannon for an arm, ranking in the 98th percentile for arm value. On the bases, his sprint speed is in the 94th percentile, which gives him a baserunning run value in the 88th percentile. He swiped 12 bags last season.

I do not expect this to last all year, though. I think he will be replaced by Carson Benge at some point in the season. Benge has a ton of upside, but I do not expect that Benge will make the Opening Day roster. Until then, Taylor will hold down right field, play great defense, and turn the lineup back over to Lindor at the top.

So here is the final look at the projected lineup. This New York Mets team is built to score a massive amount of runs from top to bottom. Having a top four of Lindor, Soto, Bichette, and Polanco is simply incredible. And when you have guys like Semien and Robert Jr. hitting all the way down at the bottom, you know the roster is extremely deep. Opposing pitchers are rarely going to get an easy out against this group.

The 2026 season officially kicks off on March 26 against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. It is going to be incredibly exciting to see all these guys take the field together. This lineup has the perfect mix of power, speed, and defense to win a lot of baseball games. Get ready, New York Mets fans, because this is going to be a really fun year.