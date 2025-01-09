Mets ‘open’ to trading for 3X batting champion

Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images

The New York Mets have been busy this offseason, and there is no sign of them slowing down. After adding Juan Soto to give a massive power boost to their offense, they appear to now be interested in adding another one of the game’s top hitters.

The Mets may be open to trading for Luis Arraez

According to SNY’s Andy Martino, the Mets appear to be “slightly more open” to trading for three-time batting champion Luis Arraez than the crosstown rival Yankees do. He added that despite that level of interest, there is no substantial trade talks between the teams at this time.

Arraez would be a huge upgrade for the Mets’ offense and could provide insurance for them if they can’t re-sign Pete Alonso. He has won the batting title in each of the last three seasons with three different teams, winning it with the Twins in 2022, the Marlins in 2023, and the Padres in 2024 (includes one month with the Marlins in 2024).

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Last season, the 27-year-old led the league in hits with 200 and batted .314. He struck out just 29 times in a career-high 672 plate appearances, and showcased an elite display of plate discipline and quality of contact.

Arraez would give the Mets great flexibility

His lack of power may not be as favorable for the Mets, as he is purely a slap hitter who feeds off of small ball. However, he could provide depth by giving some of the star power in the lineup more run scoring opportunities, which can enhance the offense tremendously.

Arraez is not a premier defensive player, but he has the ability to hold it down at both second base and first base. If they bring back Alonso in free agency, trading for Arraez would have an impact on Jeff McNeil’s spot on the roster, but he would be undoubtedly the best replacement for the middling infielder.

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

If Alonso does not return to Queens, Arraez can slot in at first base, which would also allow Mark Vientos to stay at his natural third base position. They would be sacrificing defense for better offense, but it could be a worthy one considering the need to build a strong lineup around Soto.

Ultinately, as the offseason winds down, teams will likely be more aggressive in their pursuit for Arraez, and the Mets could be one of the front runners to land him.