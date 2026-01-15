Four years at $50 million per season has a way of stopping conversations mid-sentence.

That is the reported number tied to the New York Mets’ pursuit of Kyle Tucker, a bold swing even by modern standards. Pairing Tucker with Juan Soto would give the Mets a left-handed thunder duo that very few lineups could match, and it signals something important about this front office. They are not tiptoeing through this phase of team building.

But the focus on Tucker can obscure the larger picture forming in Queens. The Mets are operating on multiple timelines at once, and the moves around the margins are just as revealing as the potential blockbuster at the top.

A front office playing on multiple boards

While Tucker headlines the winter, the Mets are still actively searching for another starting pitcher. They remain engaged in the relief market and have kept tabs on first base options as well. This is not a roster being shaped by one idea or one star chase. It is being built layer by layer.

That context matters because it explains why the Mets also used the opening of the international signing period to lock in a significant long-term piece. Shortstop Wandy Asigen is not a move designed to win April games, but it is the type of investment that strong organizations make quietly and confidently.

“The Mets have officially signed shortstop Wandy Asigen. The bonus is $3.9 million,” Mets insider Mike Mayer posted on X. “Asigen previously had an agreement with the Yankees, but he backed out and the Mets scooped him up. MLB Pipeline ranks him as their No. 2 prospect in the class.”

For an international amateur, that bonus speaks loudly. So does the fact that the Mets pried him away from the Yankees late in the process.

Winning a battle before the player arrives

At one point last year, Asigen seemed destined for the Bronx. That changed when the Mets stepped in and sold him on a different future. The organization did not just outbid the Yankees. They convinced Asigen that Queens was the better long-term home.

That matters more than it sounds. International prospects and their camps pay attention to development pipelines, coaching stability, and opportunity. The Mets clearly checked those boxes in a way that resonated.

Asigen is only 16 and nowhere near Citi Field yet. Still, evaluators are already excited about the foundation of his game, especially the bat.

Why scouts are so high on Asigen

“The excitement around Asigen’s prospect profile stems primarily from his special left-handed swing,” MLB Pipeline wrote. “He has ripped off 110+ mph exit velocities and is repeatedly able to find the barrel during in-game action.”

That is not empty hype. Those exit velocity readings are eye-opening for a player his age. Scouts also love his ability to create loft naturally, which gives him a chance to grow into real power as his frame fills out. The quickness of his hands stands out, and that trait tends to age well as competition stiffens.

Defense remains part of the conversation, but the Mets clearly believe the bat has a chance to be special. You do not hand out nearly $4 million in international bonus money unless you see star-level upside.

Planning for tomorrow without losing today

The Mets already employ one of the best shortstops in baseball in Francisco Lindor. Signing Asigen is not a reflection of doubt there. It is an acknowledgment that elite organizations plan years ahead.

This winter has been loud because of the Tucker pursuit and the size of the numbers attached to him. It has also been quiet and quite controversial. The Mets, however, are investing in the future.

If they land Tucker, it will dominate headlines. If they do not, the broader approach still tells a compelling story. The Mets are thinking big, thinking long, and building something that goes beyond a single offseason splash.