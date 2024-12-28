Mets offered 2-year deal for power hitting outfielder before $66M extension

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

One of the more coveted free agents on the market, Teoscar Hernandez, returned to the Dodgers on a three-year, $66 million. The New York Mets were one of the teams in on the outfielder, with Newsday’s Tim Healey reporting that the Mets offered Hernandez a two-year deal before he signed with Los Angeles.

The Mets reportedly offered a contract to Teoscar Hernandez

“Source: The Mets offered Teoscar Hernandez a two-year contract this week, before he went back to the Dodgers for three years and $66 million. It would’ve been a big plus for the lineup — and maybe put Brandon Nimmo back in center? — in their effort to add around Juan Soto,” Healey posted on X.

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Hernandez would have been a huge upgrade in the outfield over Tyrone Taylor and would have also given the Mets another big power bat alongside Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor. The 32-year-old right-handed outfielder was a huge part of the Dodgers’ championship campaign last season and could have brought that pedigree over to Queens.

He smashed 33 home runs and boasted a 134 wRC+ with the Dodgers last season. He also mashed three homers and drove in 12 runs in the postseason, in which he and Los Angeles knocked off the Mets in six games in the NLCS, en route to a World Series victory over the Yankees in five games.

The Mets will now pivot in a different direction

The Mets will now have to pivot in a different direction after missing out on Hernandez. They are still in negotiations with free agent first baseman Pete Alonso on a possible reunion and are in the mix for free agent third baseman Alex Bregman as well.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Even after signing Soto to a monster deal, they still have more moves to make if they want to be true title contenders next season. After missing out on Hernandez, where they go from here remains to be seen.