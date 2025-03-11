Mets’ offense earns must-see ranking by MLB analyst

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

If you’ve been listening to the buzz around the New York Mets, you might think they’re a one-dimensional team. But that’s far from the truth. Their rotation, often overshadowed by bigger names elsewhere, is more solid than most give it credit for.

David Peterson, Kodai Senga, Tylor Megill, and Clay Holmes are dealing this spring, setting a strong foundation for the season. Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas will be back eventually, adding even more depth. And let’s not forget the bullpen, which should hold its own.

But let’s be real—the Mets’ real calling card is their offense. And not just “good” offense. We’re talking about a lineup with power, patience, and the ability to come through in the clutch.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

A Top-Tier Lineup

MLB insider Anthony Castrovince ranked the Mets’ lineup as the second-best in baseball, trailing only the Los Angeles Dodgers. That’s saying something, considering how loaded the Dodgers are.

In fact, there’s even an argument that the Mets’ first five hitters could be slightly better. That’s how much firepower they bring to the plate. Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, Pete Alonso, Mark Vientos, and Brandon Nimmo form a top five that can change a game in a hurry.

Lindor does a little bit of everything, from power to defense to leadership; Soto might just be the most complete hitter in the National League, with power, patience, and elite bat-to-ball skills; Alonso is the thunder in the middle of the lineup, already with 226 career home runs to his name; and Vientos is a rising star with 27 homers last season and a knack for showing up in big moments. Nimmo remains one of the most underappreciated players on the team, contributing power, on-base skills, and a relentless approach.

Depth That Matters

The strength of the Mets’ offense doesn’t stop at the top. Former batting champion Jeff McNeil adds contact and versatility. The designated hitter platoon of Jesse Winker and Starling Marte brings an interesting mix of experience and pop. And Francisco Alvarez, once fully healthy, will provide even more power behind the plate.

Then there’s Jose Siri, an exciting mix of speed and pop, and a wave of young talent waiting in the wings. Jett Williams, Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio, and Luisangel Acuña could all make an impact before long.

The Competition

Along with the Dodgers, the Mets will be battling for offensive supremacy with the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, and Boston Red Sox, who round out Castrovince’s top five lineups.

But if this Mets lineup stays healthy and performs up to expectations, it won’t just be among the best—it might just be the best.