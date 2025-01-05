Mets not ruled out to potentially sign star free agent third baseman

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The New York Mets made a massive addition to their offense by signing Juan Soto to the largest contract in professional sports. Outside of that, many questions remain about their offense, particularly in the infield.

The Mets could sign Alex Bregman

While they could still re-sign Pete Alonso, there is still a bit of separation in terms of where they stand on contract terms. Therefore, they could pivot towards someone else in free agency to address the holes in the infield.

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand said that the Mets cannot be ruled out of the Alex Bregman sweepstakes. Bregman is perhaps the most sought-after free agent remaining on the board, and the longtime Houston Astro is expected to play in a different uniform next season after the team acquired Isaac Parades in the deal that sent outfielder Kyle Tucker to the Cubs.

“It’s silly to count out the Mets when it comes to any free agent, as Steve Cohen has shown a willingness to spend like no other owner in the game,” Feinsand wrote. “Bregman could play third base for the Mets, moving Mark Vientos to first base, though the potential for Pete Alonso to return (more on him in a minute) will play a key role in the club’s interest in Bregman.”

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Bregman has received interest from a variety of teams, with the Mets and the Boston Red Sox among the teams expressing the most interest given their obvious needs in the infield. The Mets could benefit greatly from making another big signing, as that would give them one of the best lineups in the National League.

The Mets need offensive upgrades

By adding Soto, New York now has a superstar to play alongside Francisco Lindor. However, in an NL East division that includes powerhouses such as the Braves and Phillies, the Mets will need to up the ante if they want to compete strongly.

Bregman, 30, is not the same player he once was but is still a high-impact bat that can greatly deepen a lineup. He mashed 26 home runs with the Astros last season and boasted a 122 wRC+.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

New York has focused heavily on pitching depth this winter, signing several starting pitchers, including Frankie Montas, Clay Holmes, Sean Manaea, and Griffin Canning. The Mets are also in the mix for Japanese prodigy Roki Sasaki, so they have really homered in on an area that was fairly weak for them last season.

It will be interesting to see if the Mets make a splash for Bregman or if they bring back Alonso. Nevertheless, an infield upgrade will certainly be in order for a team that has had a busy offseason.