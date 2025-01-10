Mets ‘not close’ to a deal with superstar first baseman

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Mets seem like the perfect landing spot for Pete Alonso given the obvious need in the infield, but it would appear that the two sides are still far apart on a deal that keeps the first baseman in Queens.

The Mets are far from an agreement with Pete Alonso

According to SNY’s Andy Martino, the Mets are “not close” to signing a deal with Alonso. The star first baseman has spent all five of his big league seasons with the Mets and has established himself as one of the game’s most potent power hitters.

Earlier this week, Alonso’s agent, Scott Boras, reportedly used Prince Fielder’s lucrative nine-year, $214 million deal he signed with the Tigers back in 2012 as a way to compare Alonso’s asking price. Fielder’s contract would end up aging poorly from a financial standpoint, as he was forced to retire halfway into the contract due to neck injuries (Fielder was traded to the Rangers in 2014, the third year of the contract).

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Alonso’s lofty demands have the sides apart

Alonso’s demands are lofty, and New York is hesitant to give him that much money. They already handed out the richest contract in sports history to Juan Soto, who signed a record-setting 15-year, $765 million contract with the Mets just before the Winter Meetings in early December.

According to MLB analyst Jim Duquette, Alonso and his representatives offered the Mets a three-year deal that includes opt-outs, but an agreement is far from imminent. Alonso reportedly turned down a seven-year deal last year and the result has the two sides at an impasse as the offseason winds down.

With about a month left until Spring Training begins, Alonso’s market will heat up. Will the Mets be able to bring back a franchise cornerstone? Only time will tell.