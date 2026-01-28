Last year, in his first season as a full-time starter for the Mets, Clay Holmes hit a wall in the second half. Now that he’s better prepared for the grind that comes with the role, things are looking promising if expectations are tempered. On other fronts, the team signed infielder Grae Kessinger to a minor league deal. Let’s dive into the news!

Why the Mets might get extraordinary value out of Clay Holmes in year 2 as a starter

Holmes’ transition from reliever to starter looked like a quiet success on the surface in 2025, giving the Mets badly needed innings and stability. A 3.53 ERA across 165.2 innings helped calm a shaky rotation, but deeper metrics paint a more fragile picture.

His strikeout rate dipped sharply, his reliance on contact management increased, and advanced stats like xERA suggest he significantly outperformed his true talent level. As the season wore on, fatigue became a clear factor, with velocity drops, rising walk rates, and a noticeable second-half decline that raises durability concerns entering 2026.

Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images

There are still reasons for cautious optimism. Holmes expanded his pitch mix, most notably with a changeup that gave him a legitimate weapon against left-handed hitters. His elite groundball rate provides a solid floor, especially behind a strong infield defense. However, projection systems expect regression, factoring in normalized batted-ball luck, tougher scouting in his second year as a starter, and the likelihood that his “clutch” numbers won’t repeat. The Mets appear ready to manage his workload more carefully, treating him as a mid-rotation stabilizer rather than a frontline arm. If expectations are adjusted accordingly, Holmes can still provide meaningful value—even with a higher ERA.

Mets sign infielder Grae Kessinger, grandson of Cubs legend Don Kessinger, to minor league deal

Grae Kessinger’s minor league deal won’t move headlines, but it perfectly reflects David Stearns’ roster philosophy: protect the floor. Kessinger brings pedigree, versatility, and professionalism rather than upside stardom. While his major league numbers are rough, his minor league track record—particularly a strong on-base profile—signals a player who understands his role. The Mets aren’t betting on him to hit in the middle of the order; they’re betting he won’t embarrass himself if called upon.

In a long season where injuries are inevitable, players like Kessinger prevent emergencies from turning into disasters. At 28, he’s squarely in “useful depth” territory, capable of covering multiple infield spots and giving competitive at-bats without rushing a prospect who isn’t ready. These moves rarely get credit, but they’re often the difference between surviving a brutal July stretch and watching a season unravel. If Kessinger never appears in Queens, it means things went right. If he does, it means the Mets planned ahead.

Mets’ Francisco Alvarez is entering a pivotal ‘prove it’ year

Francisco Alvarez enters 2026 as both a bargain and a gamble. His limited 2025 showed real offensive growth, with improved plate discipline and strong underlying contact metrics that hint at a breakout if he can stay on the field. Unfortunately, injuries once again derailed his season, continuing a troubling trend that has prevented him from putting together a full, uninterrupted campaign. When healthy, his bat looks like a legitimate asset at a premium position.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Defense is where the concerns escalate. After flashing elite framing and quick pop times in 2024, Alvarez regressed sharply behind the plate last season, struggling with receiving and blocking. Whether that decline was injury-related or mechanical remains the central question heading into Spring Training.

The Mets’ cautious projections reflect this uncertainty, and the organization is no longer locked into treating him as the unquestioned starter. Alvarez’s future hinges less on exit velocity and more on whether his glove rebounds. If it does, he’s a potential top-tier catcher. If not, the Mets may be forced to limit his role despite the bat.

