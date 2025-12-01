The New York Mets are eager to trade Kodai Senga, but the starter wants to stay and fight for his spot. Meanwhile, Pete Alonso is still waiting for a team to step up its efforts in free agency, and the Mets are in the mix for Kyle Schwarber.

Mets’ trade candidate wants to stay but he represents $15 million in savings

Kodai Senga’s desire to remain with the Mets stands out given how much organizational turnover he has endured — a new manager, a new front office, a new pitching coach — all in just a short span. But loyalty doesn’t necessarily shield him from the realities of a team in transition. The Mets are cutting veteran salary and reshaping their roster, and Senga’s name is now circulating alongside other players they may move to accelerate that reset.

What complicates things further is his contract structure. Senga is locked in through at least 2027 after falling short of the innings threshold needed to trigger an opt-out, leaving the Mets in full control of his future. Even with a strong 3.02 ERA last season, the underlying data paints a more complicated picture: declining strikeouts, high dependence on stranding runners, and — most concerning — a steady dip in velocity. That trend alone makes front offices nervous.

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

For a club trying to get younger, cheaper, and more flexible, Senga’s $15 million salary becomes a chip they may feel compelled to move, especially if they believe the performance decline will continue. His commitment is admirable, but the Mets’ financial and competitive priorities might push them in a different direction.

READ MORE

Mets home run king reportedly waiting for a team to ‘step to the forefront’ in his free agency

Pete Alonso’s 264 career home runs should make his free-agent market straightforward, yet nothing about his journey to a long-term deal has been. After signing a short two-year pact last winter — and opting out after year one — Alonso reentered free agency seeking the six- or seven-year commitment he couldn’t secure a season ago. Despite another elite offensive campaign, marked by 38 homers and a 141 wRC+, the interest he’s receiving hasn’t translated into the aggressive offers he hoped for.

The Mets are keeping their distance while maintaining open communication. They recognize Alonso’s production and importance but remain wary of a long-term investment in a first baseman whose value is almost entirely tied to his bat. As a result, they’re acting with patience, allowing the market to define itself rather than setting it.

That leaves Alonso waiting for a team willing to treat him like the franchise cornerstone he believes he is. Whether that team is the Mets or someone else depends on who ultimately meets his price — and who views him as more than a short-term power upgrade.

READ MORE

The ‘Blockbuster’ Move: Mets ‘in the mix’ to Steal Phillies’ 56-Homer Star

Steve Cohen’s Mets aren’t approaching this winter with caution. With last season’s payroll soaring to an adjusted $342 million and the current projection nearly $100 million below that mark, the team has the resources to make another major splash. One target emerging from the rumor mill is rival slugger Kyle Schwarber, with reports indicating the Mets are firmly “in the mix.”

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Schwarber is coming off a monster offensive season, one strong enough to justify the four-year, $128 million contract he’s expected to land. His 56 home runs and 152 wRC+ make him a lineup-altering presence, but his defensive limitations complicate the fit. Adding him as a full-time DH would likely squeeze out Mark Vientos and push the Mets toward trading their young slugger for pitching help.

It’s a costly move, both financially and structurally, but one that fits Cohen’s aggressive philosophy. Stealing a star from a division rival while injecting a thunderous bat into the heart of the lineup would be a statement — the kind of bold swing designed to reshape both the roster and the NL East landscape.

READ MORE