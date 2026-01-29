The New York Mets already brought in Freddy Peralta and Tobias Myers, but reporter Hector Gomez says they are still in on Framber Valdez. It would certainly be a surprise to see the winning bid coming from Queens, but you never know.

In other news, the Mets don’t need Francisco Lindor to be Superman this year, and the team added catcher Austin Barnes on a minor league contract.

Mets reportedly still in the race for Framber Valdez even after recent blockbuster trade

The Mets’ offseason already looks like a masterclass in rotation-building, with David Stearns adding Peralta to headline a staff that’s deep, flexible, and overflowing with upside. Between Kodai Senga, Sean Manaea, Clay Holmes, and a wave of young arms like Christian Scott and Nolan McLean, the rotation appears more than set. Yet, true to form, the Mets aren’t done looking for upgrades.

Reports suggest New York remains interested in Framber Valdez, a proven innings-eater with a long track record of October success. Valdez represents certainty in a rotation that still carries health risks, especially with Senga and Manaea coming off injury-heavy seasons. His ability to generate ground balls and consistently shoulder a heavy workload would give the Mets insurance against the unpredictable grind of a full season.

Competition from teams like the Giants and Orioles could drive up the price, but the Mets’ logic is simple: depth wins championships. If Stearns believes Valdez is the final piece that turns a strong rotation into a postseason weapon, the Mets won’t hesitate to explore it.

Why the Mets don’t need Francisco Lindor to be Superman in 2026

Francisco Lindor’s 2025 season reinforced his status as one of baseball’s most reliable stars, even as he quietly battled a fractured toe for much of the year. He still delivered another 30/30 campaign and elite overall value, but subtle signs of change emerged, particularly on defense and in his power metrics. Rather than signaling decline, these shifts suggest a player adapting his game as he moves into his early 30s.

Offensively, Lindor traded some raw power for improved contact, lowering his strikeout rate and leaning more into bat-to-ball skills. In a revamped Mets lineup now featuring Juan Soto and Bo Bichette, that evolution fits perfectly. Lindor no longer needs to force production; his consistency allows the rest of the lineup to thrive.

Heading into 2026, expectations center less on MVP-caliber dominance and more on leadership and stability. If Lindor stays healthy, maintains strong on-base skills, and anchors the clubhouse, he remains the connective tissue holding together one of baseball’s most expensive and talented rosters.

Mets add World Series-winning catcher Austin Barnes to minor league deal

The Mets’ recent minor league signings of Craig Kimbrel and Austin Barnes signal a team focused on depth, experience, and October readiness. Kimbrel’s résumé speaks for itself, and while his recent performance has been uneven, a low-risk deal gives the Mets a chance to see if there’s anything left in the tank without real downside.

Barnes fills a quieter but equally important role as catching depth behind Francisco Alvarez and Luis Torrens. With Alvarez coming off an injury-marred season, the Mets prioritized experience and game-calling over offense. Barnes’ familiarity with high-pressure environments and his history as a strong pitch framer make him a steady fallback option if injuries strike again.

These moves won’t dominate headlines, but they reflect a front office building safeguards for a long season. The Mets aren’t rebuilding or experimenting—they’re stockpiling veterans who can step in when things inevitably go sideways in the dog days of summer.

