The New York Mets are, according to a recent report, the favorites to land a top lefty in the free agent market. Meanwhile, the Boston Red Sox are showing real interest in Pete Alonso and half the league is monitoring Ryan Helsley’s market. Let’s review today’s news!

Mets rumored to hand out $200 million for Astros free agent ace

According to Hector Gomez, the Mets are among the favorites to land Houston Astros left-hander Framber Valdez, one of the most coveted free agents on the market, on a six-year, $200 million contract.

Valdez’s rumored price tag has pushed the Mets into a tough debate: how much is reliability worth when the ceiling isn’t quite ace-level anymore? Valdez still brings innings, health, and a ground-ball profile that would fit beautifully in Queens, but last season revealed cracks in the formula—his sinker was hit harder, and his ERA crept into the mid-3s. That’s a solid pitcher, not necessarily a $33-million-per-year one.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Mets’ interest makes sense from a stability standpoint. They need a dependable arm, and Valdez has always posted up. But committing through age 38 to a sinkerballer who depends on contact management comes with obvious risk. The floor is high, the innings are bankable, and the temperament fits New York. The question is whether the Mets are about to pay ace money for someone who likely profiles as a strong No. 2 starter as he ages.

Red Sox are showing interest in Mets star slugger in free agency

Boston’s search for a real middle-of-the-order threat has brought Pete Alonso firmly into the discussion, adding another marquee name to a winter already shaped by Alex Bregman’s free agency. The Red Sox want impact bats, and Alonso’s track record—38 homers last season, a 141 wRC+, and the Mets’ all-time home run record—is exactly the kind of stable power they’ve lacked.

The contract question complicates things. Alonso is seeking long-term security, ideally something close to seven years, but league projections place him more in the four-year, $110–$120 million range. That leaves the Mets deciding whether to stretch to keep a franchise icon or pivot elsewhere. Meanwhile, Boston has the flexibility and the roster need, and with several big hitters on their board, they’re positioned to strike if the Mets hesitate. It’s a clean fit on both sides, and the outcome will hinge on which club moves first.

Half the league is showing interest in Mets’ trade bust

Ryan Helsley’s rough 20-inning stint with the Mets—complete with pitch-tipping issues, command problems, and a 7.20 ERA—would usually sink a reliever’s market. Instead, teams across the league are betting on the larger sample: a career 2.96 ERA, 105 saves, and years of elite stuff in St. Louis. Roughly 15 clubs have already checked in, a sign that front offices see more than a bad stretch in Queens.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

What’s made his market even more interesting is the split in how teams view him. Some see a rebound candidate in the bullpen. Others see a potential starter, pointing to his pitch mix, athleticism, and stated desire to take the ball every fifth day. The Tigers, Cardinals, and Cubs are among those considering the conversion, reflecting a growing willingness across baseball to reinvent veterans rather than write them off.

For the Mets, it’s a reminder of bullpen volatility: the same pitcher who derailed them in the moment is now one of the offseason’s most intriguing bets. Wherever he lands next, Helsley will get a true reset—and possibly a new role.

