The New York Mets witnessed how other teams signed two of their own free agents, Edwin Diaz and Pete Alonso, plus one of their targets, Kyle Schwarber, in a span of just hours. Media and specialists are now calling them the biggest losers of the week, as fans grow more and more concerned about how the front office will react. The team, however, is scanning the market for Alonso’s replacement and trying to bring back a familiar reliever.

Mets labeled ‘biggest loser’ of the week after being pillaged

The Mets may have been branded the week’s “biggest loser,” but that label oversimplifies a front office executing a painful but calculated reset. Losing Pete Alonso and Edwin Díaz in a three-day span gutted both the roster and the fan base, yet their exits also opened financial breathing room the team hasn’t had in years. Instead of concentrating star-level money in a handful of players, David Stearns appears intent on spreading resources across multiple contributors to rebuild the roster’s balance and depth.

Mets notes from ESPN’s Winter Meetings recap:



? ESPN labeled the Mets the “biggest loser” of the week after losing Díaz and Alonso

? Heavy pressure now on David Stearns to respond with major additions

? Mets mentioned as potential suitors for Cody Bellinger, Kyle Tucker, Alex… pic.twitter.com/PtSotFM2j3 — Fireside Mets (@firesidemets) December 11, 2025

That approach underpins the divisive swap of Brandon Nimmo for Marcus Semien. Semien’s bat slipped last year, but his Gold Glove defense up the middle offers the stability the Mets have chased for a decade. The move does leave a hole in the outfield while removing two major lineup pieces, which raises the stakes on how the team replaces that production. Stearns’ bullpen strategy follows the same philosophy: Devin Williams arrives on a shorter, more flexible deal, and the club is looking to assemble a deeper, more versatile late-inning group rather than relying on a single star.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

All of this sets the stage for the move that now feels essential: pursuing Cody Bellinger. His versatility at both first base and in the outfield makes him the cleanest fit for a roster that suddenly has openings almost everywhere. Stearns has cleared space — now he needs the additions that justify it.

READ MORE

Mets have ‘queried’ Cardinals about potential Pete Alonso replacement

Pete Alonso’s departure to Baltimore didn’t surprise the Mets’ front office, but it sent a shockwave through Queens. With their longtime slugger gone, the team must now choose between internal continuity and a fresh external solution at first base. Mark Vientos is the simplest in-house option, but his defense — and the ripple effect on the rest of the infield — remains a legitimate concern for a club determined to improve run prevention.

That defensive focus is why St. Louis catcher-turned-first-baseman Willson Contreras suddenly entered the conversation. His improved glove work, solid offensive output, and willingness to waive his no-trade clause for New York make him an intriguing middle-tier trade target. He represents an upgrade without requiring a franchise-altering prospect package, the kind of balanced move the Mets believe can reshape their identity without reckless spending or desperation.

The Mets continue to scan every angle of the market — trades, free agents, upside bets — while weighing how to rebuild the position cleanly. Alonso’s exit forces hard choices, but it also pushes the organization to rethink what type of player best fits its long-term blueprint.

READ MORE

Mets are showing interest in retaining deadline pickup

Tyler Rogers isn’t the typical headline-grabbing reliever, but his 1.98 ERA across 2025 made him one of baseball’s most effective bullpen arms. The Mets saw that firsthand after acquiring him at the deadline, where his unorthodox submarine delivery and elite command stabilized a relief unit still searching for an identity. In a season where other relievers struggled to find consistency, Rogers quietly became the steadying force the Mets hoped he could be.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

His full-season track record — including dominant stretches with the Giants — only strengthens New York’s desire to bring him back. Rogers’ experience in nearly every bullpen role, combined with his knack for inducing soft contact, fills a need the Mets can’t easily patch with power arms alone. The challenge is competition: plenty of contenders are circling a reliever who minimizes risk and shortens games without the volatility that often comes with late-inning pitchers.

Still, Rogers’ comfort in Queens and the organization’s clear appreciation for his skill set give the Mets a real shot. If they can retain him, their bullpen outlook for 2026 becomes far clearer and far sturdier.

READ MORE