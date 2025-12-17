The New York Mets signed Luke Weaver, formerly on the Yankees, to a two-year, $22 million contract. He represents a prime bounceback candidate despite his rough second half this year due to a strong strikeout rate and excellent stuff and recent track record. The Mets are still trying to add to their rotation, though, and remain very much in the Michael King sweepstakes. Let’s dive into the news!

Mets have ‘a lot to like’ about new signing Luke Weaver: Here’s why he carries huge bounceback potential

The Mets’ decision to sign Luke Weaver to a two-year, $22 million deal was less about flash and more about necessity. With Edwin Díaz, Ryan Helsley, and several other late-inning options off the roster, the bullpen was suddenly thin on both experience and trust.

Weaver represents a stabilizing presence — not a savior, but a pitcher capable of handling meaningful innings and helping bridge games to Devin Williams. The move reflects a front office prioritizing reliability and upside over perfection as it works to rebuild the bullpen’s foundation.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Weaver’s appeal lies in the version of him the Mets believe they can unlock again. Before a hamstring injury derailed his 2025 season, he was dominant, carrying elite strikeout and whiff rates that mirrored his excellent 2024 campaign with the Yankees. The post-injury struggles are real and acknowledged, but so is the upside if his health restores his command. For a bullpen desperate for usable arms, this is a calculated gamble rooted in context rather than hope.

Luke Weaver before his hamstring injury in June of this year with the #Yankees: 1.05 ERA in 25 2/3 IP, 3.10 FIP, 0.70 WHIP



Weaver after he came back from the hamstring injury: 5.31 ERA in 39 IP, 4.42 FIP, 1.23 WHIP



Remember, Weaver had those pitch tipping issues down the… — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) December 17, 2025

Mets remain involved in the Michael King sweepstakes; a decision is expected soon

Michael King’s availability on the open market has created a rare alignment of need, timing, and philosophy for the Mets. Long admired by the organization, King can now be acquired without surrendering prospects, making him especially appealing in a market moving faster than usual. With several teams involved, the key detail is contract length: King is reportedly seeking four years, a term that fits neatly within David Stearns’ reluctance to commit long-term money to pitchers entering their 30s.

On the field, King offers exactly what the Mets rotation lacks — dependable performance paired with swing-and-miss stuff. Coming off back-to-back strong seasons (even after missing some time in 2025), he would immediately raise the rotation’s floor while allowing the organization to remain patient with its young arms. Rather than a splashy gamble, King represents balance: competitive now without compromising the future. For a front office focused on restraint, he looks less like a luxury and more like a logical next move.

The Ugly Truth: Why Mets never had a prayer in Edwin Díaz sweepstakes

Edwin Díaz’s departure to the Dodgers was not just a loss of talent but a stark reminder of the Mets’ place in baseball’s current power structure. Despite offering nearly identical money, New York never truly had a chance once Los Angeles entered the picture — and the Braves’ reported five-year interest only reinforced the Mets’ unwillingness to cross their internal lines for a reliever. In that sense, losing Díaz to the Dodgers was the lesser of two evils, even if it stung just as deeply.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets’ quick pivot to Devin Williams softened the financial blow but introduced new pressure. While Williams is elite in his own right, replacing the most dominant closer in franchise history comes with scrutiny, especially given the stylistic shift and postseason expectations. Díaz chasing titles elsewhere underscores a growing concern about competitive balance, and now the burden falls on Williams — and the front office — to prove the Mets can still win without the trumpets.

