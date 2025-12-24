The New York Mets want outfielder Luis Robert Jr., but so do the Cincinnati Reds and reports indicate they are already in talks with the Chicago White Sox. Meanwhile, the team signed two minor league pitchers for depth.

Mets have a new competitor in Luis Robert Jr. trade sweepstakes

Trading Jeff McNeil created more than roster flexibility for the Mets — it exposed just how thin the outfield has become. With Juan Soto locked in and Tyrone Taylor penciled in as a complementary piece, David Stearns is now forced into the trade market looking for coverage, not upside. That urgency explains why Luis Robert Jr. remains firmly on the Mets’ radar, even as his profile grows more complicated by the season.

Robert still brings elite defensive value, the kind that plays perfectly in Citi Field, but his bat has fractured into extreme splits. Against right-handed pitching, he was largely ineffective in 2025, offering minimal power and too much swing-and-miss to justify everyday usage. His dominance against lefties keeps him relevant, but that strength alone doesn’t offset disappearing for most of a typical series.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

With Cincinnati also circling and the contract still substantial, the Mets face a dangerous calculus. Robert can help — but only in the right role. If he’s acquired, it must be alongside another outfield addition capable of handling right-handed pitching. Treating him as a standalone answer would only deepen the problem rather than solve it.

Mets Sign Bullpen Flier Mike Baumann: Is there value under the hood?

The Mets’ signing of reliever Mike Baumann is less about impact and more about insurance. After a quiet 2024 and an unremarkable stint in Japan, Baumann enters camp as a depth arm rather than a bullpen solution. This is a familiar move for a team focused on protecting itself against inevitable injuries rather than chasing short-term upside.

The appeal, as always, starts with velocity. Baumann’s fastball still sits in the upper-90s, but hitters have consistently shown they see it well. Poor chase and whiff rates have followed him throughout his career, and when batters make contact, it’s usually loud. That combination limits his margin for error at the big-league level.

Unless something clicks quickly in spring training, Baumann’s most likely destination is Triple-A Syracuse. There, he becomes part of the Mets’ emergency bullpen pool — useful only when circumstances demand it. This is not a gamble on transformation. It’s a move to ensure the phone never rings unanswered.

Mets reportedly sign flamethrower Ofreidy Gomez to minor league deal

The Mets’ signing of Ofreidy Gomez continues a quiet but consistent theme: collect velocity, sort out results later. Gomez doesn’t arrive with pedigree or recent MLB success, but he brings something organizations never stop chasing — a fastball that can touch 99 mph. His strong showing in winter ball was enough to earn another look, especially for a team prioritizing depth.

Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Gomez’s career path has been winding, bouncing through minor league systems and international stops without sticking. That history explains the skepticism, but it also explains the intrigue. Winter leagues are often where pitchers rediscover feel, shape, or confidence, and the Mets are betting that Gomez’s stuff has taken a meaningful step forward.

The likely outcome starts in Syracuse, not Queens. But Triple-A innings matter, and power arms have a way of forcing conversations when injuries strike. Under this front office, the Mets are no longer chasing finished products — they’re chasing traits. Gomez checks that box cleanly. Whether it turns into more depends on what he does with the chance.

