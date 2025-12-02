The New York Mets signed reliever Devin Williams in a shocking free agent deal, changing the dynamics of free agency. Meanwhile, they are not out on Edwin Diaz. Let’s dive into today’s news!

Mets Poach Devin Williams and Flip the Crosstown Dynamic

The Mets didn’t just add a reliever—they made a statement. By signing former Yankees closer Devin Williams to a three-year deal worth more than $50 million, New York’s NL club continued its recent trend of plucking premium talent directly out of the Bronx. The surface numbers might suggest risk, especially after Williams posted a 4.79 ERA last season, but the Mets saw through the noise. His elite bat-missing ability—highlighted by staggering chase, whiff, and strikeout rates—signals a pitcher who suffered from misfortune rather than decline.

Beyond improving their bullpen, the move adds an interesting layer to the Edwin Diaz storyline. Williams’ arrival gives the Mets leverage as they navigate Diaz’s future while immediately forming one of baseball’s most imposing late-inning safety nets. More than anything, it underscores a power shift in New York. The Mets are no longer reacting to the Yankees—they’re raiding them, identifying value before the market corrects and capitalizing on it with conviction.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Mets still in the race to re-sign elite reliever after adding Devin Williams

Monday night’s signing wasn’t subtle. The Mets pounced early, handing Williams a guaranteed three years and north of $50 million, signaling a level of urgency and decisiveness they hadn’t consistently shown in recent offseasons. Even with his uneven 2025, his career track record—dominant ERA, elite strikeout rates, and years of reliability—paints a picture of a reliever who simply endured a blip, not a downturn.

Despite the cost, the Mets haven’t backed away from bringing back Edwin Diaz. Reporting indicates they remain fully engaged, and pairing the two would give them an eighth-and-ninth-inning combination no lineup wants to see. Diaz rediscovered his form last season and again looked like the electric force who once made Citi Field shake. Together, the duo could shorten games and dramatically reshape the club’s late-inning identity. The Mets still have roster work ahead, but this move makes their intentions unmistakable: they’re building to win now, not later.

Why the Mets Must Avoid a Costly Cody Bellinger Trap

The Mets need outfield help, but Cody Bellinger isn’t the answer—and the metrics make that clear. While his traditional stats with the Yankees look strong, his underlying data raises bright red flags. Bellinger’s average exit velocity, hard-hit rate, and barrel rate all sit below league standards, suggesting his power output is far more illusion than substance. Much of his home-run surge was aided by Yankee Stadium’s dimensions, and that production is unlikely to translate to Citi Field’s deeper gaps.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Durability concerns and an inconsistent career arc only add to the risk, especially for a player approaching his 30s whose contact quality is already trending downward. Defensively, he’s strong but profiles best in left field—an awkward long-term fit for a Mets team that needs a true center fielder and wants to keep the path clear for prospects like Carson Benge. In short, Bellinger’s price tag doesn’t match his projected value, and the Mets would be wiser to let another club pay for the name while they focus on sustainable production.

