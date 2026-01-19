The New York Mets recently spent important resources to sign Bo Bichette, but there is one last piece of the position player puzzle they could be looking to secure: Cody Bellinger. Will they be able to pull it off? Meanwhile, the Bichette addition will end up costing the team two high draft picks in addition to all the money. Let’s dive into the news!

Mets eyeing ‘versatile outfielder’ as last big position player addition

The Mets’ offseason pivots have left one issue impossible to ignore: the outfield. After trading Brandon Nimmo and missing out on Kyle Tucker, the front office has zeroed in on a very specific profile — a versatile defender who can handle center field and slide across the grass as needed.

Bellinger fits that description better than anyone left on the market. Coming off an elite defensive season and offering reliable contact with enough pop to clear 20 homers, Bellinger aligns with the Mets’ emphasis on defense, flexibility, and putting the ball in play.

A short-term, high-AAV deal also matches Steve Cohen’s preferred spending style, making Bellinger a logical next move that could all but complete the Mets’ lineup construction.

Mets will end up paying a steep price for Bo Bichette

The Mets’ swift pivot from Tucker to Bichette revealed an organization unwilling to let its offseason stall. Bichette’s three-year, $126 million deal — loaded with opt-outs and protections — was expensive by design, securing a dependable, prime-aged bat without long-term paralysis. While he lacks Tucker’s superstar profile, Bichette brings consistency, contact, and run production to a lineup that needed stability more than spectacle.

The real cost came beyond the contract, with the Mets surrendering key draft capital and international bonus money, sharpening the risk if Bichette opts out early. Still, David Stearns’ willingness to absorb that loss underscores the belief that immediate impact matters more than future insulation when a team sees a clear window to contend.

Mets unlikely to add MacKenzie Gore and Kris Bubic via trade

While the Mets continue circling outfield names, last season’s collapse points to a more urgent priority: the rotation. Injuries and attrition exposed a lack of dependable innings, forcing young arms into roles they weren’t ready to carry. The front office appears keenly aware that another starter is not a luxury but a necessity, whether through a blockbuster trade or a costly free-agent signing.

Targets range from high-end arms like Freddy Peralta to steadier options such as Framber Valdez or Zac Gallen, while upside plays such as MacKenzie Gore and Kris Bubic remain unlikely due to their prospect cost.

The message is clear — the Mets can patch the outfield later, but if they want October baseball back, the defining move of the winter still needs to come on the mound.

