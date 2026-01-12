The New York Mets recently met with free agent outfielder Kyle Tucker and are very much interested in signing him. Getting him would change the entire outcome of the team and give it a stellar outfield pairing together with Juan Soto. Meanwhile, a pitcher with MacKenzie Gore’s profile would also make sense via trade. Luisangel Acuna recently enjoyed a historic day in Venezuela and could be a breakout star in 2026. Let’s dive into the news!

Mets’ Kyle Tucker pursuit takes a positive turn

The Mets’ winter has been defined by patience and restraint, but that posture may be shifting. A recent Zoom meeting with superstar free agent Kyle Tucker signaled that the front office is at least exploring a franchise-altering swing. The conversation reportedly left both sides cautiously optimistic, suggesting this was more than a routine check-in.

While Cody Bellinger has long been viewed as the safer, more flexible option, the Mets appear aware of the risks tied to his recent production and are instead aiming higher. Tucker offers something different: a proven, park-proof bat with a high floor and star-level consistency.

Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Network v

Landing him would require a commitment north of $300 million, and competition from clubs like the Blue Jays looms, but pairing Tucker with Juan Soto would instantly elevate the Mets from calculated rebuilders to legitimate contenders.

READ MORE

Why Mets should make a move to acquire Nationals ace MacKenzie Gore

On the pitching side, the Mets are also probing for upside rather than settling for innings. Their recent check-in with the Nationals on MacKenzie Gore went nowhere due to a steep asking price, but the interest itself was revealing. Gore’s surface numbers don’t scream ace, yet his underlying metrics, age, and pedigree point to a pitcher who may still be ascending.

The Mets have rotation depth, but what they lack is a young, established arm capable of taking a leap. That makes Gore an ideal target in theory, even if the cost — especially any package involving top prospects — makes a deal unlikely. Sometimes the value is in making the call, not forcing the trade, and this was a clear signal that the Mets are hunting impact, not placeholders.

READ MORE

The Mets might be in for a breakout campaign from Luisangel Acuña

Internally, one of the more fascinating developments came from an unexpected source. Luisangel Acuña turned heads in Venezuelan Winter Ball by blasting four home runs in a single game, a shocking display for a player long labeled a contact-and-speed specialist.

Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

With Jeff McNeil gone, the Mets suddenly need a versatile infielder who can move around the diamond without hurting the lineup. Acuña already brings defensive flexibility and elite speed; even a modest step forward offensively could make him a valuable bench weapon. His path to sticking in Queens won’t be built on power alone, but if his winter performance reflects real growth in approach, the door is wide open for him to seize the role McNeil left behind.

READ MORE