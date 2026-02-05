In the last few hours, two New York Mets young infielders, Brett Batt and Mark Vientos, have been linked to the Pittsburgh Pirates, who are looking for talented sluggers to strengthen their offense. Meanwhile, Clay Holmes and some other pitchers and position players are already getting ready for the 2026 campaign.

Young Mets infielders are generating trade interest: Will New York deal Brett Baty or Mark Vientos?

The Mets’ winter spending spree has created a talent logjam that’s quickly turning from a luxury into a problem. Even after shipping Jeff McNeil to Oakland and Luisangel Acuña to Chicago in the Luis Robert Jr. deal, the infield is still overcrowded, with too many capable players fighting for too few spots. Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio, and Mark Vientos are all stuck in limbo behind established veterans, and that kind of roster tension rarely resolves itself quietly.

That surplus has caught the attention of the Pirates, who are reportedly poking around on either Baty or Vientos. For Pittsburgh, adding controllable power makes obvious sense, but the Mets are in a position of leverage and shouldn’t settle for a light return. Baty’s defensive value and steady offensive progress give him a higher floor, while Vientos’ raw power and long-term control make him the more tantalizing upside play, even after a step back in 2025.

Ultimately, the Mets can’t afford to let these assets stagnate. With a star-studded, historically expensive infield already in place, David Stearns will likely need to pick which young bat fits best and cash in the other for bullpen help that actually moves the needle in October. If dealing a promising third baseman is the cost of a World Series push, the move has to pay off where it matters most.

Mets’ Clay Holmes completes bullpen session and praises new rotation mate

Optimism is once again blooming in Port St. Lucie, but this time it feels more grounded in substance than vibes. The sting of last season’s collapse still lingers after an 83–79 finish that followed a blistering start, and the Mets appear determined not to waste another fast beginning. The early energy around camp reflects a team that understands the margin for error is gone.

A major reason for that confidence is Holmes, whose transition from closer to starter exceeded expectations. Logging over 165 innings with a mid-3.00 ERA, Holmes proved he could handle the workload, even if fatigue caught up to him late. Entering camp early and already throwing bullpens, he looks focused on taking the next step and solidifying himself as a dependable rotation piece rather than a stopgap experiment.

The rotation now has a true headliner in Freddy Peralta, acquired to be more than just a name atop the depth chart. Coming off a dominant season in Milwaukee, Peralta gives the Mets the frontline arm they’ve lacked, while also setting a tone in a clubhouse that’s been searching for edge. With improved depth behind him and a lineup revamped to avoid last year’s late-game futility, the Mets have positioned themselves for more than just contention. The expectations are real, and so is the pressure.

Why A.J. Minter is a dangerous X-Factor for the Mets in 2026

A.J. Minter’s Mets tenure barely got off the ground in 2025, but what little fans saw hinted at exactly why the team invested in him. In a short, injury-shortened sample, Minter was dominant in high-leverage spots, flashing elite swing-and-miss numbers before a torn lat muscle ended his season prematurely. The injury shifted the conversation from performance to durability almost immediately.

Despite the abrupt shutdown, there’s reason for optimism heading into 2026. Minter’s lat surgery carried a far more forgiving recovery timeline than elbow reconstruction, and there’s a legitimate chance he’s ready by Opening Day. While his fastball velocity dipped compared to his Atlanta years, his cutter remained a difference-maker, driving whiffs and weak contact even without peak heat.

Projections suggest the Mets aren’t counting on Minter to be superhuman, just steady. If he can deliver 50–60 innings of reliable, sub-3.50 ERA relief, his contract looks like a win and the bullpen gains much-needed stability. At 32 and coming off major surgery, the risk is obvious, but so is the upside. Minter’s season will hinge on availability, and if the arm holds up, he could quietly become one of the most important pieces in the Mets’ relief corps.

