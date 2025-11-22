The New York Mets‘ recent decision to tender contracts to rehabbing pitchers Tylor Megill and Reed Garrett shows how highly they value the pair with 2027 in mind, not just 2026. Meanwhile, they could potentially plot a move for Bo Bichette while they also mull the possibility of trading Kodai Senga.

Mets show faith in two key rehabbing pitchers expected to miss the 2026 campaign

The Mets’ tender decisions didn’t make headlines, but they revealed a lot about how the front office is planning for the next competitive window. Letting Jose Castillo, Danny Young, and Max Kranick walk showed a willingness to move on from short-term injury bets, while tendering Tylor Megill and Reed Garrett — despite both being expected to miss all of 2026 — showed the opposite: they are willing to take on the right risks.

The Mets tendered contracts to seven of the ten arbitration eligible players, including rehabbing pitchers Tylor Megill & Reed Garrett.



Those two represent longer-term upside that the team believes can matter in the future, when payroll flexibility improves and injured arms are projected to return. Megill and Garrett both being tendered contracts proves that the Mets are not just thinking about 2026: they also have 2027 in mind, and rightfully so.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Megill’s brief but dominant stretch early in 2025 convinced the Mets his gains were real enough to justify patience through Tommy John rehab. Garrett, under control through 2029, offers the kind of swing-and-miss profile the club doesn’t want to lose for nothing. The deadline made it clear: New York is thinking aggressively about its next phase, not the next few months.

Mets could overhaul second base with top-line Blue Jays infielder

The Mets’ offseason might include a surprise pursuit of Bo Bichette — an idea that initially feels bold but becomes more plausible the deeper you look. Bichette’s elite bat-to-ball skills, consistency, and middle-infield impact would instantly reshape the lineup and force a reassessment of Jeff McNeil’s role.

While McNeil remains steady, his decline and age complicate long-term plans, and Bichette offers a younger, more dynamic alternative.

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The challenge is cost: a multi-year deal that could push $200 million, potentially alongside major commitments to Pete Alonso, pitching reinforcements, and bullpen help. Even with Steve Cohen’s resources, priorities matter. But Bichette’s blend of contact, power, and reliability could be the exact profile the Mets need to elevate an offense currently built on streaky production.

Mets actively trying to trade oft-injured starting pitcher

Kodai Senga’s name has surfaced in trade talks, signaling the Mets may be ready to move on despite his solid ERA. The concern isn’t performance as much as durability and declining trends: lowered strikeout rates, reduced velocity, and recurring injuries. With multiple years and significant salary remaining, the Mets see an opportunity to clear payroll and reshape the rotation with younger, sturdier options.

A trade would give the front office flexibility as it targets frontline pitching, and league executives already expect Senga to be dealt. He’s still a useful arm, but no longer one the Mets want to anchor their long-term plans. If a bigger rotation move arrives this winter — and signs suggest it will — it may underscore why now is the moment to move his contract.

