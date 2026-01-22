The New York Mets offseason improved dramatically on Wednesday night after adding Freddy Peralta, who is open to signing an extension under the right circumstances, and Tobias Myers, a solid swingman capable of making spot starts and eating innings without much fanfare. Let’s dive into Thursday’s news and analysis pieces.

Freddy Peralta reportedly open to signing extension with the Mets

David Stearns finally pushed the Mets from offseason limbo into full-throttle contention by swinging a blockbuster for Peralta and Myers. The move reframed the Mets’ entire outlook, trading future uncertainty for present dominance and giving the rotation a true backbone alongside Kodai Senga and an emerging Nolan McLean.

Peralta’s durability, swing-and-miss profile, and prime-age production instantly elevate the staff, while Myers quietly adds the kind of flexible depth that keeps a team afloat across a long season.

More than just a win-now play, the deal hints at something bigger: Peralta’s openness to a long-term extension mirrors the Lindor blueprint and signals that the Mets aren’t renting stars anymore—they’re planting roots. The energy around the franchise has flipped, and for the first time in a while, the Mets look like they’re acting every bit like a powerhouse.

Mets: Getting to know Tobias Myers, the second piece of the Freddy Peralta trade

This trade was Stearns drawing a hard line: the Mets are chasing a championship now. Landing Peralta required sacrificing two premium prospects, but it delivered the frontline starter the rotation had been missing—one capable of matching up with the NL’s elite in October. Peralta’s recent Cy Young–caliber season gives the Mets a legitimate ace, while Myers represents the quieter brilliance of the deal.

Myers isn’t flashy, but his pitch mix, command, and versatility give Carlos Mendoza a stabilizing option who can absorb innings, protect the bullpen, and spot-start without drama. Together, Peralta provides the ceiling and Myers provides the floor, transforming the Mets from a talented-but-fragile contender into a roster built to survive the grind. The window isn’t just open—it’s being actively attacked.

Breaking down the massive package the Mets gave up for Freddy Peralta

After weeks of waiting, Stearns made it clear that 2026 is about banners, not patience. Acquiring Peralta came at a steep cost, but the Mets finally secured the ace their rotation was screaming for. Peralta’s elite strikeout ability, workload reliability, and dominant underlying metrics justify the gamble, even with free agency looming.

Losing Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat stings, especially given Williams’ high-end offensive upside, but questions around their immediate impact softened the blow. Stearns didn’t trade prospects blindly—he assessed risk, sold at the right moment, and chose certainty over hope. The farm system took a hit, but the rotation gained stability, credibility, and a clear identity. For a team tired of waiting on tomorrow, this was the necessary swing.

