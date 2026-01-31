New York Mets superstar Francisco Lindor is expected to miss the World Baseball Classic due to ‘insurance constraints’ after undergoing elbow surgery in the fall, and Team Puerto Rico is fuming. In other news, relief pitcher Adbert Alzolay is expected to be fully ready for the 2026 campaign.

Mets superstar Francisco Lindor to miss World Baseball Classic over ‘insurance constraints’

Lindor’s absence from the 2026 World Baseball Classic has become a lightning rod for everything that feels broken about the tournament’s structure. Despite being cleared for Mets spring training after a minor elbow procedure, Lindor was ruled out of the WBC due to insurance restrictions—a decision that feels especially hollow given his central role as Puerto Rico’s emotional and competitive leader. What should be the sport’s premier international showcase instead looks like an event constrained by actuarial tables rather than passion or merit.

The frustration extends far beyond Lindor. Puerto Rico’s roster has been hollowed out by similar restrictions, with stars like Carlos Correa and José Berríos also sidelined. The situation has reportedly pushed the Puerto Rican federation toward considering withdrawal altogether, highlighting the disconnect between MLB’s global marketing of the WBC and its unwillingness to protect meaningful participation from its biggest stars.

The result is a tournament drained of some of its soul. Puerto Rico will still compete with pride, but without its brightest icons, the WBC risks feeling more like a sanitized exhibition than the fierce international battleground it claims to be—leaving fans as the biggest losers.

Mets: Adbert Alzolay expected to be a full-go for spring training

While the Mets’ offseason headlines usually revolve around superstar spending, one of their most intriguing spring stories centers on Adbert Alzolay, a pitcher who hasn’t logged a major league inning in nearly two years. Signed to a low-risk, two-year minor league deal while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, Alzolay represents a patient bet on upside rather than immediate impact—a hallmark of David Stearns’ roster-building philosophy.

The gamble was based on Alzolay’s dominant 2023 season with the Cubs, when he emerged as an elite late-inning reliever with strong command and a devastating slider. After injuries derailed his 2024 and led Chicago to move on, the Mets saw an opportunity to buy low and wait. Early returns from camp are promising: Alzolay is healthy, unrestricted, and already logged meaningful innings in winter ball, signaling his readiness to compete for a bullpen role.

If fully recovered, Alzolay offers exactly what modern bullpens crave—versatility, swing-and-miss stuff, and the ability to handle high-leverage situations across multiple innings. He’s not being asked to close games, but to be a reliable weapon, and at this price point, the potential payoff far outweighs the risk.

Why Luke Weaver is a genius bet for the Mets 2026 bullpen

Luke Weaver’s two-year, $22 million deal with the Mets reflects confidence in his raw stuff more than blind faith in his recent results. Though his surface numbers from last season were solid, his late-year fade and postseason struggles with the Yankees exposed durability and consistency concerns. The Mets are betting that a new environment—and a more defined role—can help stabilize his performance in 2026.

Advanced metrics and projections paint Weaver as closer to a league-average reliever than a dominant force, raising questions about value at his $11 million annual salary. However, Citi Field could be an ideal landing spot for a fly-ball–heavy pitcher like Weaver, offering far more forgiveness than Yankee Stadium. If he can maintain his elite chase rate while keeping the ball in the park, he has a realistic path to outperforming projections.

Perhaps most importantly, Weaver won’t be asked to shoulder ninth-inning pressure. Slotted into a setup role ahead of Devin Williams, he should benefit from lighter usage and clearer expectations. If healthy and properly managed, Weaver gives the Mets a veteran, strikeout-capable bridge to the late innings—and potentially far fewer heart-stopping moments than he delivered in the Bronx.

