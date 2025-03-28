Mets’ new starting pitcher gets smacked in the face right off the bat

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

It was not the smoothest of starts for New York Mets’ starter Clay Holmes on Opening Day. Getting the ball against the Astros in Houston, Holmes struggled with his command and gave up three runs (two earned), five hits, walked four batters, and struck out another four in 4.2 innings.

Mets’ Clay Holmes struggled in Opening Day start

Holmes received the loss as the Mets’ offense gave him no run support, and New York lost their first game of the season 3-1. Holmes signed a three-year, $38 deal in the offseason to make the transition to starting pitcher and spent the previous three seasons in the bullpen for the New York Yankees, but he quickly got thrust into the top of the rotation after injuries to key pitchers.

The Mets are without Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas due to injuries, which put Holmes in line to get the Opening Day nod. Holmes had a strong Spring Training with a 0.93 ERA in five starts, but he couldn’t replicate that same success against the Astros on Opening Day.

Holmes pointed out what he thinks gave him the most trouble in his first start since 2018 after Thursday’s season opener.

Holmes’ command gave him trouble against the Astros

“I think the big thing was the walks,” Holmes said, via the New York Post’s Mike Puma. “I gave them five free passes — the walks and a hit-by-pitch. My game is limiting slug and basically limiting free passes. And I gave them those extra free passes today to give them enough base runners to create some traffic there.”

Growing pains are to be expected with Holmes, as he hasn’t been a starting pitcher in seven years. Most of his career has been spent out of the bullpen, so it will take time for him to fully make the transition smoothly. Nevertheless, the Mets do need him to figure it out soon, as their rotation is already very depleted.