Mets named ideal landing spot for White Sox star outfielder

The New York Mets made big moves in the offseason to become title contenders, but they will be without a top defensive outfielder for the foreseeable future. Jose Siri suffered a fractured tibia and will be out for 8-10 weeks, per President of Baseball Operations David Stearns.

Mets could pursue Luis Robert Jr. at the trade deadline

The Mets will now need to look for a replacement who can also provide some offense. Their current replacement for Siri is Tyrone Taylor, who doesn’t provide much offensively.

Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller suggested that the Mets are now the ideal landing spot for Chicago White Sox star outfielder Luis Robert Jr.

“Between Pete Alonso having a sensational start to his second contract year and the starting rotation drastically exceeding expectations, the Mets are in great shape in first place in the NL East, one game back for the best record in the majors,” Miller wrote. “However, there’s little question that New York’s centerfield situation is a hot mess.”

Robert could be a perfect fit with the Mets

Robert is off to a slow start with the White Sox this season. He is hitting just .154 with two home runs, but the situation he is in could be playing a factor in that. The 27-year-old has shown the potential to be an electric hitter at the plate, including a 38-homer season in 2023.

Robert also won a Gold Glove in the outfield in his rookie season, and could be a big bopper in the middle of the Mets’ lineup that makes them one of the deepest in all of baseball. He has been on the trade block since the beginning of last season when they began dumping some of their older pieces in a historically bad season, and he will likely be suiting up elsewhere at some point this season.

His market will be deep given the potential he has, and the Mets will certainly be in the thick of his sweepstakes.