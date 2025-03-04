Mets move forward with plan to increase promising infielder’s versatility

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The New York Mets have their infield mostly figured out. Francisco Lindor is locked in at shortstop, Pete Alonso will handle first base, and Mark Vientos has earned the third base job after his impressive 2024 campaign. That leaves second base, where Jeff McNeil is the logical choice. When healthy, he’s an above-average hitter and a reliable presence. But then there’s Brett Baty, a player who refuses to be ignored. #

Baty’s Bat Is Forcing the Issue

For years, Baty has been one of the Mets’ most promising prospects, and this spring, he’s showing exactly why. In just six games, he’s already launched two homers and put up a ridiculous 244 wRC+. The problem? His natural position is third base—Vientos’ spot. So, what’s the solution? The Mets need to get creative.

The Versatility Experiment

Baty has dabbled in left field before, but the Mets are now testing him in the infield beyond just third base. He started 27 games at second in Triple-A Syracuse last season, so the transition isn’t completely foreign. Now, the Mets are giving him a serious look at the keystone, even penciling him in there for Tuesday’s spring game against the Cardinals.

Mets insider Tim Healey confirmed on X: “Brett Baty is starting at second base against the Cardinals today. Jeff McNeil is in left field.”

That’s a significant move. If Baty can handle second at a respectable level, he suddenly becomes an incredibly valuable piece.

A Wild Card Option at Short?

There’s even been talk—more like whispers—about Baty getting some reps at shortstop. For now, it’s just part of camp drills, nothing imminent.

But if he proves capable there, it would only strengthen his case for a utility role. At the end of the day, the Mets think Baty’s bat belongs in the lineup. If he can provide even decent defense at multiple infield spots, he might just carve out a crucial role in 2024.