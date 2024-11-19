Mets: MLB insider says star free agent signing with the team is ‘the most likely scenario’

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ever since the off-season started, the New York Mets have been viewed as the favorites to sign star free agent Juan Soto, perhaps even more than the New York Yankees. The All-Star wore pinstripes this year, but the Mets’ wallets are significantly deeper than everyone else’s, and they are determined to get their man.

Soto has met with many teams and still has a few organizations to visit, but most people with knowledge of the situation identify the Mets as perhaps the biggest threat to signing the 2019 World Series champ to a record contract.

They are willing to outbid everybody by a significant margin, and that makes them the favorites to win the Soto sweepstakes. Their financial power is just too great for other clubs to overcome.

Respected MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, who has broken the news of dozens of transactions and signings over his successful career, notes that the Soto going to the Mets is, by now, the most likely scenario.

The Mets’ courtship of Soto has been worthy of praise

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

That speaks volumes about the Mets’ ability to court him, one that goes beyond just the money. There is a good thing going in New York, with a wealthy owner committed to spending and winning in Steven Cohen, a brilliant baseball executive in David Stearns, fantastic, smart staff, and a talented roster with a chance to win today and tomorrow.

Add a young, fresh manager with modern ideas in Carlos Mendoza and another superstar in Francisco Lindor and you have the perfect package to entice a top free agent.

Until the Mets have Soto’s signature, they won’t give up and are open to improving their offer as needed. They identify him as a sizable jump in quality and add a willingness to go above and beyond to lure him to Queens.