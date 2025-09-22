Mets missing the playoffs would stand as one of franchise’s most embarrassing chapters, per MLB insider

The New York Mets spent nearly a billion dollars to build a contender, but with one week left in the regular season, they suddenly find themselves on the outside looking in. For a team that held a postseason spot from early April until just this past Sunday, the freefall has been nothing short of stunning—and downright humiliating for a roster built to dominate.

From Front-Runner to Fragile

On June 12, the Mets were flying high at 45–24, a record that had them looking like one of baseball’s juggernauts. Fast forward three months, and that same club now sits at 80–76 after Sunday’s loss to the Washington Nationals, tied in record but behind the Cincinnati Reds for the final Wild Card spot due to the head-to-head tiebreaker.

The fall has been steep, and the timing couldn’t be worse. As the calendar flips to the last week of the regular season, the Mets have gone from postseason lock to long shot. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal summed it up bluntly: if this team misses October, it’s one of the more embarrassing episodes in franchise history.

Money Can’t Buy Health or Consistency

The sting cuts deeper when you consider the payroll. The Mets opened the year with the most expensive roster in the majors, pushing the boundaries of spending with expectations of a deep October run. Instead, they’ve been undone by a rotation that crumbled under the weight of injuries and regression.

What was once a dominant staff is now among the bottom five in baseball since mid-June. Kodai Senga’s absence looms large, David Peterson hasn’t been able to stabilize things, and the veterans who were supposed to carry the load, such as Clay Holmes and Sean Manaea, have simply faltered. Without the injection of energy from prospects like Brandon Sproat, Nolan McLean, and Jonah Tong, the collapse might look even uglier.

It’s the kind of unraveling that money alone can’t fix. Like a luxury car with a busted engine, the Mets look polished from the outside but keep breaking down when it matters most.

A Collapse With Precedent—But a Crueler Ending

Rosenthal even compared New York’s downfall to the Detroit Tigers, who once held a 15.5-game division lead only to watch it shrink to nearly nothing as of today. The difference? Those Tigers are still in prime position to make the postseason. The Mets, meanwhile, need to outperform Cincinnati down the stretch just to sneak into the dance.

The numbers are brutal: since June 12, the Mets are 35–52, one of the worst records in the majors. That stretch isn’t a slump—it’s a second half defined by failure. And for a team that had World Series aspirations, the optics are disastrous.

The Week That Defines Everything

The Mets don’t just need to play well this week—they need to play their best baseball of the season. Anything less risks turning a rough year into an organizational reckoning. For a franchise that has invested so heavily in star power, falling short of the postseason entirely would invite tough questions about leadership, roster construction, and whether change is inevitable.

The irony is that simply being in this position already feels like failure. The Mets weren’t supposed to be scrapping for survival; they were built to dominate. Instead, they’ve become a cautionary tale of how quickly momentum can vanish, how money can’t guarantee October, and how the line between contender and embarrassment is thinner than anyone in Queens would like to admit.