Forget the back-page headlines about the big-name trades for a second. Everyone in this town is busy obsessing over how Freddy Peralta and Tobias Myers fit into the rotation puzzle, and I get it. New toys are shiny. But if you’re sleeping on Christian Scott because he spent 2025 rehabbing instead of on a mound, you’re missing the forest for the trees.

The kid was the original spark. Before Nolan McLean and Jonah Tong became the darlings of the Mets‘ farm system, Scott was the one generating that specific brand of electricity that usually only follows a blue-chip arm through the tunnel. We saw the flashes in 2024. A 4.56 ERA over nine starts doesn’t tell the whole story, especially when you factor in the raw stuff that had hitters looking completely lost for a while.

The Forgotten Weapon in the Arsenal

Tommy John surgery is a brutal, boring waiting game. Scott played that game for a year, and now he’s out the other side looking like a man who wants his spot back. Wednesday was the proof.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Coming out of the bullpen for 2.2 innings of scoreless work isn’t just a “good outing” for a guy coming off rehab. It’s a statement of intent. Five strikeouts and zero walks tell you the command hasn’t gone anywhere.

His fastball looked crisp, per Metsmerized Online.

Christian Scott’s struck out five in 2.2 innings of work in his first game action since July of 2024.



His fastball was up to 96.8 mph. pic.twitter.com/18dFVmgua8 — Metsmerized Online (@Metsmerized) March 4, 2026

He looked sharp, aggressive, and entirely unimpressed by the hitters standing in his way. He carved them up. When a guy maintains a career minor league ERA of 3.19 while striking out 240 batters in under 200 innings, you don’t just “depth” him into oblivion. You find a place for that kind of arm.

The rotation is crowded, sure. David Peterson, Sean Manaea, and Kodai Senga are the established pillars, while Clay Holmes and the new arrivals, plus the prospects, create a logjam that would make the Midtown Tunnel look like an open highway. It’s a tall task to break camp with the big club. But the Mets aren’t just building a rotation for April. They’re building a staff that can survive the 162-game grind.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Stamina and the Triple-A Safety Net

Sending Scott to Syracuse to start the year isn’t a demotion; it’s a strategic reload. Let him build that stamina back up. Let him prove the elbow can handle the 100-pitch stress tests week after week. If he stays on this trajectory, he isn’t just a “depth piece” for an emergency start in July. He’s the mid-season jolt of adrenaline that every contending team prays for at the trade deadline.

New York has a nasty habit of looking for external solutions when the answer is usually sitting right in their own dugout. Scott has the punch and the pedigree to be an impact starter in the majors right now. The rest of the league can keep talking about the trades. I’ll be watching the guy with five strikeouts in relief who’s finally healthy enough to remind everyone why he was the most exciting arm in the system to begin with.