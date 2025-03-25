Mets might be forced to make 1 difficult roster decision

Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

With the first pitch of the season just days away, the New York Mets are in the final stages of constructing their 26-man roster for Thursday’s opener against the Houston Astros. No official word has come from the team yet, but the picture is coming into focus.

The Starting Rotation: Six Arms For Five Spots

The Mets are expected to carry six starters to open the season: Clay Holmes, Tylor Megill, Griffin Canning, David Peterson, Kodai Senga, and Paul Blackburn. That last name is key—Blackburn will likely take on the role of a long reliever, a safety net of sorts in case one of the starters stumbles early in a game.

The Bullpen: Locks and Last-Minute Decisions

Edwin Díaz, the Mets’ electric closer, headlines the bullpen. He’ll be joined by Ryne Stanek, Danny Young, José Butto, and Reed Garrett, all of whom are set to make the roster. That leaves just two open spots, with four pitchers vying for them: AJ Minter, Dedniel Núñez, Max Kranick, and Huascar Brazobán.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Minter and Núñez are both working their way back from injuries, which complicates things. Núñez is already out of the running, set to begin the season in the minors as he builds up strength.

That leaves Minter as the real X-factor. If the Mets decide he’s ready to go, that means only one of Kranick or Brazobán will make the cut.

Carlos Mendoza says the Mets have not made a decision regarding Max Kranick and Huascar Brazobán making the team: pic.twitter.com/ecGIhHbVCx — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 24, 2025

The Final Battle: Kranick vs. Brazobán

Baseball can be cruel, and the numbers don’t always tell the whole story. Both Kranick and Brazobán have been lights-out this spring. Kranick has dazzled with a 1.46 ERA in 12.1 innings, striking out 15 and keeping his WHIP at a microscopic 0.81.

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Brazobán has been nearly as dominant, posting a 1.69 ERA over 10.2 frames with 14 strikeouts. They’ve done everything they can to force the Mets’ hand. If the team decides to give Minter a bit more time to get fully game-ready, both could squeeze onto the roster.

If not, one of them will have to wait for his shot. It’s the kind of decision that keeps front offices up at night—choosing between two deserving arms with only one spot left to give.