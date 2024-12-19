Mets meet with star Japanese Ace with hopes of adding to rotation

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The New York Mets have taken another step in their offseason strategy by meeting with Japanese pitching sensation Roki Sasaki, as reported by Andy Martino of SNY. Sasaki, one of the most electrifying arms in international baseball, is garnering interest from several major league teams following his posting to MLB.

Sasaki’s Dominance in Japan

At just 23 years old, Sasaki has already established himself as one of the premier pitchers in the Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) league. Standing 6’3″ and weighing 187 pounds, Sasaki boasts an ideal frame for a power pitcher. In 2024, he delivered a stellar performance, tossing 111 innings with a 2.35 ERA. His dominance extended to his strikeout numbers, recording 129 punchouts while surrendering only two home runs all season.

Sasaki’s ability to miss bats is rooted in his dynamic pitch arsenal, which includes a high-velocity fastball that has been clocked at 102 mph. His splitter is equally devastating, considered one of the best secondary pitches in the game. Sasaki’s command and movement on his pitches make him a nightmare for opposing hitters, and his numbers reflect that.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

A Rare Talent

International scouts have compared Sasaki to peak Noah Syndergaard due to his elite velocity and imposing presence on the mound. His fastball, which averaged 98.8 mph in 2024, features arm-side run, making it especially difficult to square up. Even with a slight dip in velocity this past season to 96.8 mph, Sasaki remained effective, possibly due to adjustments aimed at preserving his health.

His splitter, which generates extraordinary vertical drop, has been nearly unhittable, holding opponents to a .162 batting average. With these tools, Sasaki has the potential to transition seamlessly into MLB and become an ace-caliber pitcher for years to come.

Mets’ Need for an Impact Arm

The Mets’ meeting with Sasaki underscores their commitment to building a formidable rotation for the 2025 season and beyond — even though it’s unlikely they will convince Sasaki to come to Queens. While the team has already added depth with Griffin Canning and is transitioning Clay Holmes to a starter role, Sasaki represents an opportunity to add a true game-changer.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Pairing Sasaki with Kodai Senga would give the Mets a dynamic one-two punch of Japanese stars at the top of their rotation. Senga, who successfully made the leap to MLB, could provide a blueprint and mentor for Sasaki as he adjusts to the challenges of pitching in the majors.

Challenges in Securing Sasaki

The Mets will face stiff competition for Sasaki’s services, with teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres reportedly in the mix — even considered favorites.

The Mets’ ability to sell Sasaki on their vision of success and their family-oriented approach could play a critical role. By emphasizing their recent investments in talent, such as the signing of Juan Soto, the Mets can showcase a commitment to winning that may resonate with Sasaki.