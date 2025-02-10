Mets may have contingency plan at first base with elite 2026 free agent in mind

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Though the New York Mets just ended their months-long contractual battle with superstar first baseman Pete Alonso, they may not be done looking to upgrade their infield.

The Mets may have an elite contingency plan for first base in 2026

Multiple reports from the New York Post revealed that the Mets could wait until next offseason to make a play for Toronto Blue Jays superstar first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Reason being, Alonso rejoined New York’s ranks on a two-year, $54 million deal and could test the open market again next fall.

Should their prized franchise pillar opt to leave after next season, Guerrero Jr. would be able to approximate the Florida native’s top-shelf power-hitting at a considerably more efficient rate.

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Guerrero Jr. would give Mets a major boost at first base

The six-year MLB veteran earned a stellar 6.2 WAR thanks to the 30 home runs and 103 RBIs he registered in 2024. Guerrero Jr.’s praiseworthy .323 batting average and .940 OPS far exceeded the .240 average and .788 OPS that Alonso put up in the previous campaign, despite the latter’s 34 home runs being a letdown by his standards.

Currently on a one-year deal worth $28.5 million, Guerrero Jr. will likely come at a price tag north of $30 million on an annual basis, which could even reach $35 million on his next deal. Alonso will also demand more than the $27.5 million AAV he’s currently earning with the Mets. But, the 25-year-old Blue Jays phenom would be a slight upgrade and well worth the wait for such a large investment on an already inflated Mets payroll.