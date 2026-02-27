New York Mets infielder Mark Vientos is having a rough time at the plate to start the 2026 spring training season. So far he is 0-for-10 after going hitless again this past Thursday. This slow start is a bit concerning for a guy looking to lock in his spot in the lineup. But there is a bright side to look at right now. Vientos will soon be leaving camp to play for Team Nicaragua in the upcoming World Baseball Classic. Going to the WBC and working with a legendary manager like Dusty Baker Jr. could be exactly what he needs to snap out of this funk.

Looking Back at the Numbers

To understand where Vientos is right now, we need to look at his track record. Back in 2024, he really showed what he could do with his bat. He played in 111 games and smashed 27 home runs. His slash line was very solid across the board. He slashed .266/.322/.516, giving him a 132 wRC+, meaning he was 32% better than the league average hitter. He also posted a 2.9 WAR, barreling up 40 balls that year, giving him a great 14.1% barrel rate. Mets fans were thrilled, and it looked like he was turning into a core piece of the offense.

But things did not go as smoothly in 2025. He played in 121 games but only hit 17 home runs. His slashline dropped to .233/.289/413, and his wRC+ dipped below average to 97, and his overall WAR fell to just 0.4. One positive takeaway from 2025 was that he actually struck out less. His strikeout rate dropped from 29.7% in 2024 to 24.8% in 2025. His walk rate also dipped slightly from 7.3% to 6.5%. However, the power just was not there in the same way. He went from a .249 isolated power metric in 2024 down to .179 in 2025.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

So far into spring training, the bat is completely quiet right now. Being hitless through 10 at-bats is definitely frustrating for him and the fans. He has already struck out once in this short span. But it’s still very early in the year, even though the bat is cold, he is showing some life in the field. He made a couple of really solid plays at first base on Thursday. This defensive versatility is good to see. Even when he leaves for the WBC, he is expected to play over at third base for Team Nicaragua. Staying sharp in the field can sometimes help a player relax at the plate.

The WBC Opportunity

The timing of the World Baseball Classic might be perfect. Playing for Team Nicaragua gives Vientos a change of scenery. He will be playing under manager Dusty Baker Jr. during the tournament. Dusty has seen it all and knows how to get the most out of his hitters. Sometimes stepping away from the pressure of big league camp and playing in a high-energy tournament can wake a player up. The WBC is intense, and those meaningful at-bats could help him find his timing. Facing international pitching in a competitive setting is a lot different than standard spring training games. It is a chance to reset his swing mechanics in a different environment.

If he is able to get back to form for 2026, it would be massive for this lineup. The power he showed two years ago is exactly what the team needs. The underlying metrics show he still hits the ball hard. His hard-hit percentage in 2025 was actually 50.5 percent, which was higher than his 46.6 percent mark in 2024. He just needs to find the right launch angle and consistency again. A trip to the WBC might just be the spark that gets him going. Let’s hope he comes back from the tournament swinging a hot bat.