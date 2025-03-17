Mets manager reveals important information about pitching plans

Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Before spring training even got rolling, the New York Mets had grand plans for a six-man rotation. It was a luxury they could afford, given the depth of arms at their disposal.

But baseball, as it often does, had other ideas. Injuries to Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea threw a wrench into those plans, forcing the Mets to pivot.

Now, instead of sorting out a six-man group, they’re simply trying to piece together the back end of their rotation.

For now, they are reverting their plans back to a five-man staff. The good news? They still have options.

Three Arms, Two Spots

With three spots seemingly locked in—Clay Holmes, David Peterson, and Kodai Senga—the Mets need to fill two more. The contenders? Griffin Canning, Tylor Megill, and Paul Blackburn.

The catch is that Megill has minor league options left, meaning he could be sent down without the risk of losing him. The same can’t be said for Canning and Blackburn, who would have to clear waivers to be sent to the minors. That makes the decision trickier.

Juggling the Roster

Manager Carlos Mendoza and the Mets are considering a workaround: carrying all three pitchers on the roster but shifting one to the bullpen. Long relief isn’t the most glamorous role, but it could be the way to keep all three arms in the mix.

Carlos Mendoza says the Mets are considering carrying Tylor Megill, Griffin Canning, and Paul Blackburn on the roster while putting two in the rotation and one in the bullpen



He explains how the team is thinking about the decision: pic.twitter.com/ASMtoCSRAd — SNY (@SNYtv) March 17, 2025

With that in mind, Megill would make the most sense in the bullpen because he has experience there. Still, he has thrown the ball really well in camp and his fastball is looking very solid.

Monday will be a pivotal day in the decision-making process, as both Blackburn and Canning are set to take the mound. It’s a chance to see who seizes the moment—and who might find themselves adjusting to a new role when Opening Day rolls around.