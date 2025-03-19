Mets manager provides update on key injured starter

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Spring training had barely begun when the New York Mets suffered a gut punch: Sean Manaea, their $75 million left-hander, went down with a right oblique strain on February 24.

Oblique injuries are tricky—like trying to sprint with a pulled hamstring, every movement can be a painful reminder that healing takes time. The diagnosis? A multi-week absence, guaranteeing he’d miss Opening Day.

This wasn’t just bad news for Manaea; it threw a wrench into the Mets’ pitching plans. Originally, the team had designs on rolling with a six-man rotation, a strategy that would have eased the workload on their arms.

But with Manaea sidelined—alongside fellow starter Frankie Montas—the Mets had no choice but to scrap that idea. Depth, once a luxury, was now a concern.

A Step in the Right Direction

Fast-forward to today, and there’s reason for optimism. Five days ago, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza provided a promising update: Manaea had begun throwing again. On Wednesday, Mendoza added that the lefty had stretched his throwing distance to 90 feet, another sign that he’s progressing.

Of course, there’s still a road ahead before he can take the mound at Citi Field. He needs to complete a couple of bullpen sessions, face live hitters in batting practice, and then log some innings in either minor league action or extended spring training. That’s the nature of a pitcher’s rehab—it’s less like flipping a switch and more like building a fire, adding piece after piece until the flames are steady.

The Value of a Healthy Manaea

When Manaea is right, he’s a difference-maker. Last season, in his first year with the Mets, he took the ball 32 times, finishing with a strong 3.47 ERA and 184 strikeouts. That kind of reliability isn’t easy to replace.

The Mets are hoping to have him back on the mound sometime between late April and early May. Whenever that day comes, his return will be a welcome sight for a rotation that could use all the reinforcements it can get.