Mets manager offers encouraging updates on 2 key injured players

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Spring training always feels like a battlefield, with teams trying to dodge injuries while ramping up for the season. The New York Mets, like every other club, haven’t been so lucky.

They’ve seen key players sidelined, some already ruled out for Opening Day, while others are clinging to the hope of being ready in time. Among those fighting to be in the lineup when the real games begin are outfielder Brandon Nimmo and reliever AJ Minter.

Nimmo’s Knee: One Last Hurdle

Brandon Nimmo has had his fair share of injuries, and just when he thought he was in the clear, another popped up. After battling plantar fasciitis last season—a nagging injury that lingered into spring—he finally put that behind him. But following his Grapefruit League debut on February 28, he started feeling soreness in his right knee.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

An MRI on Tuesday showed no structural damage, just inflammation. Nimmo, in good spirits, described himself as being “10 percent” away from feeling normal. That last bit of soreness is keeping him off the field, but there’s optimism he won’t be out much longer.

According to SI Mets’ John Sparaco, manager Carlos Mendoza is eyeing Sunday for Nimmo’s return against the Nationals. The outfielder has been taking live at-bats in the meantime, which is a good sign that he’s close.

Last season, even while dealing with foot issues, Nimmo was a key contributor. He put up 2.7 fWAR, a 109 wRC+, and drove in 90 runs with 23 homers and 15 stolen bases.

If this knee issue doesn’t linger, he’ll be a crucial part of the Mets’ lineup once again.

Minter Working His Way Back

While Nimmo is waiting for his knee to cooperate, AJ Minter is trying to shake off rust after hip surgery last August. The lefty reliever, who signed a two-year, $22 million deal with the Mets this offseason, has been steadily increasing his workload.

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

He recently threw his second live batting practice session, on Friday, facing none other than Nimmo. His first session came last Sunday, and the fact that he’s progressed to another one is a promising step.

If all goes well, he could make his Grapefruit League debut soon.

Minter was a force in Atlanta’s bullpen last year, posting a 2.62 ERA before his season was cut short. If he can return to that level, he’ll be a major boost for the Mets’ relief corps, a unit that needs all the help it can get.

The Mets still have a few weeks before Opening Day, and both Nimmo and Minter are trending in the right direction. The final hurdle? Time.