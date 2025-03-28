Mets manager feels good about 1 specific area of the roster

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets kicked off their 2025 season with a 3-1 loss to the Houston Astros on Thursday. It wasn’t the worst start imaginable, but it certainly wasn’t what the Mets were hoping for.

Clay Holmes, the converted reliever trying to establish himself as a starter, had an uneven outing that left plenty of room for improvement.

Holmes Battles, But It’s a Learning Process

Holmes wasn’t exactly shelled, but he wasn’t fooling anyone either. Over 4.2 innings, he allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and four walks while striking out four. The basepaths were crowded all night, and while he managed to limit the damage, it was clear he wasn’t in full command.

It’s a work in progress. Holmes is being given the chance to stretch himself as a starter, and nights like these are part of the growing pains. The Mets are committed to seeing this experiment through, trusting that the rough edges will smooth out as he gets more comfortable in the role.

Mendoza’s Trust in the Rotation

Manager Carlos Mendoza isn’t panicking. He believes in his guys, even if this rotation doesn’t fit the mold of a traditional, battle-tested group.

“We feel really good about it. We’ve got the guys in there, they’re going to give us a chance to win baseball games day in and day out. We feel good with that,” Mendoza told SNY.

And it’s not just Holmes with question marks. Griffin Canning posted an ERA north of 5.00 last season. Kodai Senga, once expected to be the ace, made just one start in 2024 due to injuries. There’s no sure thing in this rotation, but Mendoza isn’t losing sleep over it.

Will the Mets Add Another Arm?

Despite Mendoza’s confidence, it’s hard to ignore the reality that the Mets might need reinforcements. The front office will likely be hunting for pitching help as the season unfolds, especially around the trade deadline. For now, though, they’re sticking with what they’ve got, trusting both their pitchers and their development system to get the most out of this unconventional staff.

The opening game didn’t go their way, but it’s a long season. The Mets know this rotation is a gamble—but sometimes, those bets pay off.