Brandon Nimmo has been traded by the Mets to the Rangers in exchange for Marcus Semien according to Jeff Passan of ESPN, a stunning trade of two nine-figure contracts.

For the Mets, it’s a massive shake up that sends one of their best homegrown players of the 21st Century to Texas, clearing some long-term money and giving them an elite defensive 2B.

The offense has been an issue for Semien, who recorded just a .305 OBP and 89 wRC+, but the field that the Rangers play at has been an awful fit for his swing.

Nimmo, who has been a solid contributor in the corner outfield over the last two years, was degrading as both an athlete and hitter, and it opens up a corner outfield spot.

David Stearns has made the Mets’ gameplan for this upcoming offseason crystal clear; they will be better run preventers and will play better defense.

That much has been proven true with this stunning contract swap, as the Mets will be adding an elite defensive second baseman in exchange for a medicore defensive corner outfielder.

While the team takes a hit offensively, Semien would have hit an additional 18 HRs had he played all of his games in Citi Field instead of Globe Life Field, which has a much deeper left field wall and robs home runs away from RHBs.

Furthermore, it opens up some long-term money for the Mets, and if New York can add a centerfielder and first baseman, they’ll be in an excellent position to win in 2026.

A return of Pete Alonso could give the Mets some serious firepower in their lineup and offset the offensive downgrade when going from Brandon Nimmo to Marcus Semien.

Furthermore, it gives the Mets more certainty that they can hand out a long-term deal to someone like Alonso (or Cody Bellinger) without worrying about their payroll situation beyond 2028.

Nimmo was owed over $20 million a year for 2029 and 2030 while Semien’s deal will be up two years sooner, and with the Mets looking for defense and pitching, they should be in position to accomplish those goals for 2026.

Perhaps New York, who has Clay Holmes and David Peterson already, could add more groundball pitchers knowing their infield defense will be elite up the middle with Semien and Francisco Lindor.