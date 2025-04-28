Mets make some lineup changes, keep struggling star out of cleanup spot

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets are standing on the edge of a disappointing series loss, this time at the hands of their division rivals, the Washington Nationals.

After a roller-coaster weekend that saw them drop heartbreakers on Friday and Sunday—sandwiching a lone Saturday victory—the Mets are down 2-1 in the series. Monday’s finale offers one last shot at redemption, but the path ahead looks anything but smooth.

Nimmo Slides Down the Order

In baseball, the lineup is like a symphony; every piece needs to hit the right note at the right time. Lately, Brandon Nimmo has been playing out of tune.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Before the season, the Mets envisioned Nimmo as a key player in the heart of the lineup, penciling him in as their cleanup hitter against right-handers and fifth against southpaws.

However, reality has been less kind. On Sunday, in a tough loss to lefty Mitchell Parker, Nimmo was quietly nudged down to the sixth spot in the order. It wasn’t a one-off, either. Facing right-hander Trevor Williams on Monday, Nimmo finds himself once again batting sixth—a surprising move considering the original blueprint.

His struggles at the plate haven’t exactly made a strong case for keeping him higher. Nimmo is batting a meager .192 with a .576 OPS, numbers that weigh down a lineup like an anchor on a sailboat trying to catch the wind.

Brandon Nimmo so far in 2025:

20-for-104

.192 BA

Four home runs

12 RBIs

21 K's

.576 OPS

.239 OBP



Brandon Nimmo so far in 2025:

20-for-104

.192 BA

Four home runs

12 RBIs

21 K's

.576 OPS

.239 OBP

Jesse Winker and Vientos Take on Bigger Roles

With Nimmo sliding down, the Mets are shuffling the deck. Designated hitter Jesse Winker gets another crack at the cleanup spot, his third time in that role this season.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Mark Vientos follows, giving the lineup a slightly different shape as the Mets search desperately for a spark. Winker stepping into that pivotal spot is a bit like handing the car keys to someone mid-journey—you’re hoping a new driver will change the destination.

Keeping Acuña’s Bat in the Mix

Meanwhile, in center field, Jeff McNeil finds himself back in the grass as the Mets prioritize keeping Luisangel Acuña’s bat and glove on the field.

Acuña has been a bright spot in a lineup searching for answers, providing a shot of adrenaline with both his bat and his glove. Shifting McNeil out to center is a clear signal: the Mets are willing to bend their structure to keep Acuña’s energy and production flowing.

The Mets head into Monday night still clinging to the hope of an even split, but the climb feels steeper with each misstep.