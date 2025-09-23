Mets make notable lineup change ahead of huge week

The New York Mets enter the final week of the season teetering on the edge of disaster. After holding onto a Wild Card spot for more than five months, New York suddenly finds itself on the outside looking in, clinging to postseason life after a brutal stumble against the Washington Nationals this past weekend.

Two losses in three games against a last-place club cost the Mets their cushion. Now sitting at 80–76, tied with the Cincinnati Reds for the third Wild Card, New York knows the math isn’t kind: the Reds own the head-to-head tiebreaker. In short, the Mets need to finish at least one game better than Cincinnati in these final six contests, with other teams lurking, too.

Mendoza makes a bold adjustment

With the stakes at their highest, manager Carlos Mendoza is not standing pat. Searching for a jolt of offense, he has shifted Brandon Nimmo back to center field for the first time since last season. It’s a gamble, but one that underscores just how urgent the moment has become.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Jose Siri and Cedric Mullins, the Mets’ usual center field options, have struggled badly offensively. Their bats have gone silent at the worst possible time, augmenting Mendoza’s frustration. By turning to Nimmo, Mendoza is prioritizing offensive consistency over defensive security.

Starling Marte slides into left field, while Juan Soto holds down his usual post in right. It’s an alignment that, on paper, gives the Mets their most dangerous offensive outfield combination, even if it means testing Nimmo’s range in center once again.

Nimmo’s challenge in center

For Nimmo, the move is less about learning a new role and more about rediscovering an old one. He broke into the league as a center fielder and has logged plenty of innings there over his career. But at 32, questions about his mobility are fair. The position demands quick first steps and elite coverage, and Nimmo no longer profiles as a true burner.

Still, what he lacks in speed, Nimmo can compensate with sharp reads and unrelenting effort. He has long been one of the Mets’ emotional engines, the kind of player whose energy feels contagious. If the Mets are going to claw their way back into October, that spark might matter as much as any highlight-reel catch.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The season on a knife’s edge

Every pitch this week carries postseason weight. Against the Chicago Cubs, and later the Miami Marlins, the Mets will need every ounce of offense they can find. Mendoza knows it. That’s why he’s shuffling the deck now rather than waiting for another bat to suddenly wake up.

In many ways, this decision is emblematic of the Mets’ season. For months, they walked the line between contender and pretender, patching holes just long enough to stay afloat. Now, with the year reduced to a handful of games, Nimmo’s shift to center is their latest high-stakes bet.

The Mets don’t just need wins—they need something resembling a spark, the kind of push that can flip momentum when the lights burn brightest. For Mendoza, rolling the dice on Nimmo might be the last card he has left to play.

Because if New York falters now, after spending nearly the entire year in playoff position, the collapse won’t just sting—it will linger. It will feel like dropping a glass vase after carrying it carefully across the room, only to let it slip at the final step.

And as the Mets step into their final week, that’s exactly what they’re trying to avoid.