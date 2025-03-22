Mets make more cuts; promising young infielders survive for now

Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Spring training is a proving ground, a baseball reality show where only the best 26 make the final cut. For the New York Mets, the competition has been tight, the decisions tougher, and with Opening Day just around the corner, the final pieces of the puzzle are starting to fall into place.

Another Round of Cuts

On Saturday, the Mets handed out some tough news. Infielder Donovan Walton and catcher Jakson Reetz were told they won’t be part of the Opening Day squad, according to manager Carlos Mendoza. That leaves Brett Baty, Luisangel Acuña, and Hayden Senger still in the mix—but their spots aren’t locked in just yet.

Mendoza left the door open for a late addition, possibly a spring training standout cut loose by another team.

Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Veteran pitchers Chris Devenski, José Ureña, and Génesis Cabrera also didn’t make the cut. All three will report to Triple-A, where they’ll stay ready in case injuries or performance issues force the Mets to reshuffle their pitching staff.

News: The Mets told Chris Devenski, José Ureña, Jakson Reetz, Génesis Cabrera and Donovan Walton they're not making the team. They're all going AAA. (Ureña will not opt out.)



That doesn't *necessarily* mean Acuña and Senger have made it due to potential adds, but it looks good. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) March 22, 2025

Baty’s Case for Second Base

The biggest roster battle revolves around second base, and right now, Brett Baty appears to have the edge. The Mets originally drafted him as a third baseman, but with the hot corner occupied, he’s been grinding away at second base.

Think of it like learning to write with your non-dominant hand—it’s awkward at first, but with enough repetition, it starts to feel natural. Baty’s defensive progress is encouraging, but his bat is what’s truly turning heads. His scorching-hot Grapefruit League performance, where he leads all hitters with a 1.123 OPS, has made it almost impossible to leave him off the roster.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Mets seem ready to hand him the primary second base duties, though Acuña could slide in against left-handed pitching and serve as a utility infielder.

The Waiting Game

While the roster is close to set, the Mets are still keeping an eye on players who might shake loose from other teams. If the right opportunity presents itself, they could still make a move.

For now, Baty, Acuña, and Senger (who seems to be the favorite for backup catching duties) appear to have the inside track, but nothing is guaranteed until the ink dries on the final roster card.