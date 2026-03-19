The sun-soaked fields of Port St. Lucie are beginning to feel a little less crowded as the New York Mets pivot from the broad experimentation of early spring toward the surgical precision required for Opening Day.

When camp first opened over a month ago, the complex was buzzing with a massive contingent of hopefuls. It was a sprawling open house where the front office invited everyone from wide-eyed rookies to battle-tested veterans to audition for a role in the 2026 season. But as the calendar flips closer to the games that actually count, that wide-angle lens is narrowing into a sharp focus.

The Latest Wave of Departures

In the baseball world, roster trimming is a lot like a high-stakes game of musical chairs. As the music slows down, the number of available seats dwindles, and some talented players inevitably find themselves without a place to land in the big-league clubhouse.

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On Thursday, the Mets executed their latest round of cuts, trimming four more names from the major league roster.

We have made the following roster moves. pic.twitter.com/Xyok9Ezjwg — New York Mets (@Mets) March 19, 2026

The news broke via Mets insider Anthony DiComo, who noted that the team is finally getting down to the nitty gritty of their evaluations. The move involved right-handers Joey Gerber and Mike Baumann, left-hander Brandon Waddell, and the highly touted infielder Ronny Mauricio.

Specifically, the Mets optioned Gerber and Mauricio to the minors while reassigning Waddell and Baumann to minor league camp. While these moves are necessary, they are less about a lack of talent and more about the logistical puzzle of a twenty-six-man roster.

The Mauricio Conundrum

The most conversation-starting name on that list is undoubtedly Ronny Mauricio. Watching Mauricio this spring has been like watching a car with a massive engine idling at a red light. He has been tearing up the Grapefruit League, posting a slash line of .313/.389/.531. With a home run, four doubles, and a couple of stolen bases, his .920 OPS stands out as one of the most productive marks in the entire camp.

However, a baseball roster is a zero-sum game. Despite his offensive fireworks, Mauricio was facing a mountainous climb from the start. The Mets’ infield is currently a fortified wall, with high-profile names like Bo Bichette, Francisco Lindor, Marcus Semien, and Jorge Polanco claiming every available inch of dirt.

For a young player with Mauricio’s ceiling, sitting on a major league bench and occasionally pinch-hitting is like keeping a Thoroughbred in a backyard shed. The organization wants him playing every single day to refine the skills that saw him post an 88 wRC+ in his previous major league stint.

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Shoring Up the Depth

While the focus often lands on the position players, the departure of Gerber, Baumann, and Waddell represents the quiet construction of a safety net. Pitching in a long season is an attritional war, and teams rarely get through April, let alone September, with their initial five starters and seven relievers intact.

These three hurlers now represent the reinforcements waiting in the wings. By sending them to minor league camp now, the Mets ensure they are stretched out and ready to provide quality depth the moment a need arises in Queens.